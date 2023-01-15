This Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s Subramanian

A: We think the market will close around 4,000, the S&P 500, which is really limited upside from here. But we think there’s a lot of moves within the year. So, let’s talk about a range: our bull case, like if everything goes right, we think the market could go as high as 4,600, which would be a pretty great year. And then our bear case and what we think is a reasonable floor for the market is 3,000, which would be quite a big drop from here. So, our views are in 2023, it might be a less-than-stellar year for the market index, but we think there are going to be a lot of great opportunities within the S&P 500, and that’s where we’re really focused with our views — is what sectors, what themes, what areas within the S&P 500 can actually do pretty well this year amid a backdrop of relatively muted returns for the overall market.