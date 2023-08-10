This Category Of Funds Is Seeing Heightened Interest From Rich, Large And Savvy Investors

India's rich, family offices and institutional investors are ploughing more money into category 2 alternate investment funds that include private equity and credit, and pre-IPO financing.

Investments into category-2 funds have risen more than Rs 42,000 crore in FY23 from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in March 2022, according to data compiled by SEBI as of March 31.

"The largest chunk of investments from such AIFs have been getting deployed into private equity, followed by private credit, infrastructure funds, and real estate," said Anshu Kapoor, president and head, Nuvama Asset Management.

Investors are drawn to Category 2 AIFs as these offer multiple options across risk-reward spectrum, and institutional participation leads to higher interest and inflows. It covers investment options like private equity, pre-IPO, private credit, performing credit, real estate and more. As of Sept. 30, 2022, according to NSE data, there were 299 such schemes.