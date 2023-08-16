These Stocks Are Set To Pay Highest Dividend Over Next Month
Here are the top dividend-yielding stocks set to payout over the next month, according to an Axis Securities report.
Dividend-paying stocks can provide a steady stream of income, enabling shareholders to reinvest and generate more wealth.
Large-Cap Stocks
Coal India Ltd. reported a dividend payout ratio of 53.06 for FY23, with a five-year average of 56.3. Oil & Natural Gas Corp. reported a payout ratio of 39.93 in the previous fiscal, with the five-year average at 29.89. The two are among the top large-cap stocks that pay dividends consistently.
Mid-Cap Stocks
The stocks with the highest dividend yield that are set to pay dividends in the next month are ICICI Securities Ltd., Oil India Ltd. and NMDC Ltd.
Small-Cap Stocks
In the small-cap segment, Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is set to pay the highest dividend per share at Rs 33. Others include Banco Products (I) Ltd., Nirlon Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Polyplex Corp. and TV Today Network Ltd.