These Stocks Are Set To Pay Highest Dividend Over Next Month

BQPrimeMarketsThese Stocks Are Set To Pay Highest Dividend Over Next Month
Here are the top dividend-yielding stocks set to payout over the next month, according to an Axis Securities report.

16 Aug 2023, 3:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Freepik)

Dividend-paying stocks can provide a steady stream of income, enabling shareholders to reinvest and generate more wealth.

Large-Cap Stocks

Coal India Ltd. reported a dividend payout ratio of 53.06 for FY23, with a five-year average of 56.3. Oil & Natural Gas Corp. reported a payout ratio of 39.93 in the previous fiscal, with the five-year average at 29.89. The two are among the top large-cap stocks that pay dividends consistently.

Mid-Cap Stocks

The stocks with the highest dividend yield that are set to pay dividends in the next month are ICICI Securities Ltd., Oil India Ltd. and NMDC Ltd.

Small-Cap Stocks

In the small-cap segment, Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd. is set to pay the highest dividend per share at Rs 33. Others include Banco Products (I) Ltd., Nirlon Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Polyplex Corp. and TV Today Network Ltd.

