These 37 Stocks Are Set To Open Up From Lock-Ins This Year
A total of 227 crore shares are set to exit their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins over the next four months.
Investors could stand to gain over Rs 864 crore as shares of 37 companies will become eligible for trading by the end of the current calendar year.
A total of 227 crore shares are set to exit their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins over the next four months, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.
Investor-held 12.8 crore shares of 14 companies are set to exit their various lock-in periods of up to three months.
This adds over Rs 860 crore in wealth generated, as a result of shares rising by as much as 109% since their listing.
Among the companies ending their lock-in periods—of durations between five months and up to two years—are Mankind Pharma Ltd. whose shares rose 71% since listing, and Kaynes Technology India Ltd. which rose over 201% since its listing.
For shares of companies that are set to exit their lock-in periods of up to three years, 20% shares of each are set to become eligible for trading.
Of these, shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. rose the most by 1,187.83% over their listing price to trade at Rs 1,867.35 apiece.
While a majority of shares for the companies currently trade above their listing prices, exceptions such as that of Life Insurance Corp. of India also exist.
Despite setting the record for India's largest IPO, based on an issue size worth over Rs 21,000 crore, LIC stocks currently trade 30% below their listing price at Rs 663.9 apiece.