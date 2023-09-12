These 10 Stocks Fell The Most As Small And Mid Caps Declined
After a relentless rally pushed the market to record high levels, the street took a pause on Tuesday, with broader indices falling as much as 4% during the day.
The benchmark indices for small-cap and mid-cap stocks fell the most in a day in over eight months since Dec. 23, 2022.
Caution has set in after several brokerages raised concerns over the sustainability of the rally in small-cap stocks. Kotak Institutional Securities dropped mid- and small-cap stock recommendations, citing "irrational exuberance" among investors.
The bullish trend began at the start of the financial year, with the NSE Nifty 50 rising as much as 15.7% over the period, while the Smallcap 250 and the Midcap 150 rose 36.6% and 32.5%, respectively.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. was the top loser for the day among the stocks included in the broader indices, falling 15% against Monday's closing price. The stock fell the most in a day in over 42 months since March 23, 2020.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. fell over 14.5% and 14.2%, respectively. Other stocks that were laggards included BEML Ltd., which dropped 12.1%; Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., which declined 11.8%; and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd., which fell 11.6%, among others.
Of the top five losers of the day, four were public sector undertakings, which also benefited the most from the uptrend seen since the beginning of the year.