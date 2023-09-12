These 10 Stocks Fell The Most As Small And Mid Caps Declined

After a relentless rally pushed the market to record high levels, the street took a pause on Tuesday, with broader indices falling as much as 4% during the day.

The benchmark indices for small-cap and mid-cap stocks fell the most in a day in over eight months since Dec. 23, 2022.

Caution has set in after several brokerages raised concerns over the sustainability of the rally in small-cap stocks. Kotak Institutional Securities dropped mid- and small-cap stock recommendations, citing "irrational exuberance" among investors.

The bullish trend began at the start of the financial year, with the NSE Nifty 50 rising as much as 15.7% over the period, while the Smallcap 250 and the Midcap 150 rose 36.6% and 32.5%, respectively.