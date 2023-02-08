ADVERTISEMENT
Thermax Shares Jump As Q3 Numbers Meet Estimates

Shares of Thermax advanced in trade on Wednesday after the third-quarter earnings met analyst expectations.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thermax Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Thermax Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)
Shares of Thermax Ltd. advanced in trade on Wednesday after the third-quarter earnings met analyst expectations.

Thermax's net profit rose 58.83% over a year earlier to Rs 126.19 crore. That compares with the Rs 119.15 crore average of analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg.

Thermax Q3 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue was up 26.91% at Rs 2,049.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,114.2 crore).

  • Ebitda was up 42.42% at Rs 161.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 161.19 crore).

  • Ebitda Margins at 7.86% vs 7% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.6%)

  • Net profit was up 58.8% at Rs 126.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 119.15 crore).

Shares advanced 7.37% as of 11:06 a.m. to Rs 2,147 apiece. The stock rose as much as 7.77% intraday, rising the most in over eight months since June 2, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 40.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 72 implies that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at a downside of 2.3% over the next 12 months.

