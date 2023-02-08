Thermax Shares Jump As Q3 Numbers Meet Estimates

Shares advanced 7.37% as of 11:06 a.m. to Rs 2,147 apiece. The stock rose as much as 7.77% intraday, rising the most in over eight months since June 2, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 40.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 72 implies that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at a downside of 2.3% over the next 12 months.