Thermax Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Thermax rose 1.5% to Rs 2,497.4 apiece, compared to a 0.26% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:01 a.m.

The stock rose 4.4% intraday, and the average traded volume so far in the day stood at 34.2 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 74, indicating the stock may be overbought.