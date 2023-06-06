Thermax Shares Fall After Order To Repair, Reinstate Damaged Generators At Customer's Plant At Own Expense

Shares of Thermax Ltd. declined the most in over two weeks after the company was directed to repair and reinstate the damaged generators at one of its customers.

The ruling would have an estimated financial impact of about Rs 25 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The arbitrator directed the company to repair and reinstate both generators at the customer’s plant under the defect liability clause and also allowed claims on additional expenditure on power, along with interest companies.

"The company has been advised that the order is not based on a proper appreciation of facts and is in the process of challenging the award before the appropriate appellate authority," Thermax said in the exchange filing.