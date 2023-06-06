Thermax Shares Fall After Order To Repair, Reinstate Damaged Generators At Customer's Plant At Own Expense
Arbitration panel's ruling would have an estimated financial impact of about Rs 25 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
Shares of Thermax Ltd. declined the most in over two weeks after the company was directed to repair and reinstate the damaged generators at one of its customers.
The ruling would have an estimated financial impact of about Rs 25 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The arbitrator directed the company to repair and reinstate both generators at the customer’s plant under the defect liability clause and also allowed claims on additional expenditure on power, along with interest companies.
"The company has been advised that the order is not based on a proper appreciation of facts and is in the process of challenging the award before the appropriate appellate authority," Thermax said in the exchange filing.
Shares of Thermax rose 1.86% to Rs 3,268.2 apiece as of 09:56 a.m. on Monday, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 3.52% intraday, the most in over two weeks since May 16, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 3.7%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing