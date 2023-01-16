The Scary Side Of 'Super Quality Stocks' Is Now In The Spotlight

As portfolio managers, we spend considerable amount of time in finding a great business which can compound our investor’s capital on high probability basis over long periods of time. But does identification of a great business automatically qualify the company as a great stock which can then be bought virtually at all points of time and at any valuations?

That’s has been one of the very important questions in front of investors at large. This is truer in the Indian context in last few years where scores of great businesses had started trading at astronomical valuations by late 2019 and early 2020 and after a brief break during Covid fall, these stocks marched further to new heights by end of 2021. These high-quality growth stocks had long been market’s favorites and were considered as perpetual ‘buy & hold’ stocks or ‘buy at any price’ stocks. They were supposed to keep compounding the capital for the investors although many of them had been delivering lower than expected earnings in the past or trading with virtually no margin of safety.

To deconstruct the puzzle of what should investors do with these kinds of businesses, we at Monarch AIF did a fact-based, analytical deep dive on the valuations of India’s great businesses and identified a basket of 54 such stocks (identified through filters of consistent growth, high return rations and excellent corporate governance over a decade) which we then called a ‘Super Quality Stocks’ basket.

This basket was trading at an average PE of 85x and EV/Ebitda of 48x at end of 2021, which was the scary part hiding in plain sight for everyone to see and notice. However, the market’s nonchalance instead of showing surprise on the same was egregious. It seemed that a vast majority was comfortable buying more into these companies only based on excellent past track record of price appreciation. There was no dearth of inflows coming to these stocks at all valuations and benign liquidity conditions in last many years also worked in their favor on top of the quality angle; it was a case of a rising tide lifting the heavier boats. While the absolute valuations were mind-boggling by any standards, they were also at a premium of 110-130% to the basket’s own average of previous 10 years and 170-200% premium to its average of FY12-17.

Our study also showed that the valuation expansion was very sharp after FY17, driven by several disruptions in the general economy (demonetisation, GST, NBFC crisis and finally Covid crisis) which led to investors flocking for safety in these ‘Super Quality Stocks’ and in the process pushed the valuation from “high premium for quality” to “unsustainable valuation bubble in quality”.

In other words, disruptive situations coupled with unprecedented levels of liquidity led to the risk premiums on these stocks collapsing to the point of unreasonableness. As the valuation bubble was hard to miss, we provided a framework to rationally analyze them while also prognosticated years of underperformance from this very set of highly coveted stocks.