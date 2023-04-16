The Right Way To Plan Your Pension And Ensure Peace Of Mind
The planning involved in setting up a pension corpus is often daunting, but it can be simplified.
Planning for a pension that ensures cashflow during your old age is a tough ask and this usually requires a lot of effort spanning decades.
The increasing life span of individuals, coupled with the rising cost of living and falling investment returns, makes the process more difficult. A few key factors will ensure better results. And the earlier these are implemented, the better it is.
Don't Rely On A Single Source
A pension requires a large corpus. Since the accumulated money has to last for years, if not decades, it is common to see the target amount run into crores of rupees. People tend to use one investment option to accumulate a corpus to meet financial goals, but for the purposes of putting together a fund that will go towards a pension, it is always better to look at multiple options.
This will ensure that if something goes wrong with one investment option, it can be made up by another.
Don't Think In Absolute Terms
One of the mistakes that people make when looking at retirement planning and building a corpus for a pension, is to think of it in terms of absolute figures. This means they think that a pension of say Rs 1 lakh per month is what is required and this would be enough for their needs. This might seem to be good enough in today’s terms, but in the future one has no idea whether this will actually be enough.
The idea is to focus on the needs of the future. This requires the individual to flip the scale and first focus on what is required and how this will keep changing. This is a better approach than fixing an absolute amount.
Factor In Specific Inflation
The main factor that will determine the amount that is required for the pension is the inflation in the economy, as well as the inflation that is specific to the individual. Remember, retail inflation is indicative of the rise in prices in the economy, but often an individual experiences more or less inflation in their own expenses, depending on what they spend on.
The rate of inflation will ultimately determine whether the pension amount is enough to meet expenses. The difficult task here is estimating the extent of inflation, especially because even professionals struggle to peer that far into the future.
From an individual's perspective, a conservative approach is warranted. This would entail planning for a higher rate of increase in prices. The numbers may be startling, but if individuals plan for the worst eventuality, they're prepared for it.
Focus On The Corpus
The individual's focus, while they are earning and investing, should be on the accumulation of the corpus.
Pension planning can be broken up into two phases— the accumulation phase and the payout phase. People generally tend to focus on the second phase first, but the first phase directly influences how much can be paid out.
This is why all the attention should be on the amount that is accumulated, so that it is enough to ensure the desired pension payout.
Factor In Taxation
The taxation of the amount that is received is also an important factor that is often ignored by the investors. This can reduce the amount in hand and disrupt the entire planning process. This is why one has to look carefully at what the tax impact and account for how much of the amount will be consumed.
The writer is Founder - Moneyeduschool