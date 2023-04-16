The Right Way To Plan Your Pension And Ensure Peace Of Mind

One of the mistakes that people make when looking at retirement planning and building a corpus for a pension, is to think of it in terms of absolute figures. This means they think that a pension of say Rs 1 lakh per month is what is required and this would be enough for their needs. This might seem to be good enough in today’s terms, but in the future one has no idea whether this will actually be enough.

The idea is to focus on the needs of the future. This requires the individual to flip the scale and first focus on what is required and how this will keep changing. This is a better approach than fixing an absolute amount.