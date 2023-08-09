The Phoenix Mills Shares Surge After Q1 Profit Jumps 61% Beating Estimates

Shares of The Phoenix Mills were trading 0.51% higher at Rs 1,699.05 apiece, compared to a 0.44% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m. The stock hit an intra-day high of 4.64% at Rs 1,768.85 per share.

The stock has risen nearly 18.69% year to date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.41.

Fifteen out of the 16 analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.6%.