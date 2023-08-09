The Phoenix Mills Shares Surge After Q1 Profit Jumps 61% Beating Estimates
The real-estate developer's first-quarter profit surged 61% YoY to Rs 289.7 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 187.4 crore.
Shares of The Phoenix Mills Ltd. gained over 4% on Wednesday after its first-quarter profit jumped, beating analysts' estimates.
The real-estate developer's profit surged 61% year-on-year to Rs 289.7 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 187.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The Phoenix Mills Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41% at Rs 810.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 770 crore)
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 492.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 446.1 crore)
Ebitda margin at 60.73% vs 56.22%. (Bloomberg estimate: 57.93%)
Net profit down 61% at Rs 289.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187.4 crore)
Shares of The Phoenix Mills were trading 0.51% higher at Rs 1,699.05 apiece, compared to a 0.44% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m. The stock hit an intra-day high of 4.64% at Rs 1,768.85 per share.
The stock has risen nearly 18.69% year to date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.41.
Fifteen out of the 16 analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.6%.