The Mutual Fund Show: Why Should Investors Consider Hybrid Schemes
Investors should look at rebalancing asset allocation, according to experts.
An investor should rebalance equity and fixed income allocation at times when markets are doing well and consider hybrid funds that invest in diverse asset classes, according to experts.
Assimilation is a key part of the process while rebalancing a portfolio, Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and CEO of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions, told BQ Prime.
If an investor has additional funds that can be parked on the fixed income side and bring the equity-debt relation in the same combination, then there is no need to pull funds out of equities, he said.
"One should look at adjusting by rebalancing equity and fixed income allocation. They can either take a route of putting money back in fixed income or they can just move to a balanced advantage fund. That could be a good idea," he said.
According to Kirtan Shah, managing director of private wealth at Credence Family Office, a retail investor should not try and time the market. he concurred with Mahajan on the need to rebalance asset allocation. "If your allocation is way off, then try and rebalance it. Don't try and time the market because you will never get it right."
Tax Efficiency
In terms of tax efficiency, Mahajan said an investor can look at a balanced fund category where the taxation part is taken care of by the fund itself, as 65% allocation is towards equities while gains after one year are treated as a long-term capital gain.
Fixed Income To Do Better
According to Shah, interest rates have peaked and over the next 24 months, one can see capital gains on the fixed income side of the portfolio.
"It is only going to add more value if interest rates fall. Then, the fixed income portfolio will slightly do better than you otherwise would have expected it to do," he said.
Diverse Options
When it comes to choosing the right scheme in a hybrid category, Mahajan said that the Indian mutual funds industry has "various funds available on various parameters and these parameters range between price-to-earnings, price-to-dividend yield, trend ratio, interest rate scenario".
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Kshitiz, is hybrid the right route to take?
Kshitiz Mahajan: I think assimilation is a key part which one should look at while rebalancing their portfolio, but not the reason that you have accumulated wealth over the last 17 years, that's why we should ask allocation.
If you're debating a lot and say a person for one year decided, I strictly do feel that one should do allocation part one, yes, it is very more than 5% from the given part. So, one should look at doing asset allocation, one should book some profits, or let’s say if your markets are not doing well you move money towards equity side, but yes at these levels, one should look at doing rebalancing of the portfolios. If you have more money that you can park on the fixed income side and again bring back your equity debt relation at the same combination, then there is no need for you to put some money out of equities.
It's not that the story is going to end, maybe a very big correction is around the corner. But yes, if you are debating a lot from the given asset allocation, you are supposed to be 60% in equity and 40% in fixed income. Right now, you are 70%-75% in equity because of market movement. Then one should look at adjusting by rebalancing its equity and fixed income allocation or over allocation for that matter and they can either take a route of putting money back in fixed income or they can just move a balanced advantage fund that could be a good idea.
Even if you see that you can’t navigate through these times and can’t keep moving asset allocation again and again, then you need to appoint a manager of a fund house who has a good balanced advantage fund based on various other parameters. So that's a better way of doing it because it is more tax efficient. Second, it will not consume your time and it will not test your patience whether you want to book profits or not.
Kirtan, I will throw that same question to you.
Kirtan Shah: I think as a retail investor, it is futile for you to try and time the market. For me as a retail investor, it is not just getting your timing correct in terms of exiting but I think it is more important how and when you will come back. So, while you try and time the market you have to be right twice and not once, most of us don’t get it right even once.
So even if let's say the markets are expensive and you think you want to really get out of equities and move to some other products. You might be able to do that. But you don't know when to come back. Will you come back 2% down or 5% down, typically we miss the bus and by the time we really decide that we really want to come back to the equities market, markets have run away.
So, I think as a retail investor, you should definitely not try and time the market. Even if the valuations are expensive and if at all we have some discussion around that, I will share a view on what I think of the valuations but largely as a retail investor, I would definitely suggest not trying and time the market.
Yes, if your allocation is way off, like Kshitiz was also saying, then try and rebalance it. Don't try and time the market because you will never get it right.
Which hybrid schemes have better tax efficiency?
Kshitiz Mahajan: So, I am saying obviously the new regime is there on the fixed income side and a tax or full tax means that it’s about your income, whatever you are generating as a return on the fixed income side.
Second, I am saying, when you keep on shifting between equity and fixed income, so, let's say the market will move up again 8-10% from here if it moves up again you have to do the reshuffling of the readjustment between equity and debt, it will not only create a short-term capital gain for equity as well as a capital gain for fixed income also, if you move from equity.
I am saying if you want to avoid that, then just taking what Kirtan has said, one can look at looking at balanced fund category where the taxation part is been taken care of by the fund itself as 65% allocation is towards equities and whatever you gain after one year is treated as a long-term capital gain.
One is this, second, it will save a lot on ongoing shifting between these funds by you because nobody can get the timing right. So, either you just keep on maintaining that allocation or just look at a hybrid fund where the fund will do and make it more tax efficient for you.
Kirtan, what are the various options available in the hybrid category and which has that equity taxation and which has the debt taxation?
Kirtan Shah: In the hybrid category in 2018, when SEBI came up with categorisation, they split the category into seven buckets. The first bucket is conservative hybrid fund, where the logic is that 10 to 25% of the investments will be in equity and equity-related products which is arbitrage and the remaining 75 to 90% will be in debt. So, conservative hybrid is a largely debt-focused fund.
Then you have something called a balanced hybrid, where 40 to 60% can be in equities, and 40 to 60% can be in fixed income. Now over here, the clear bifurcation is that you can't have arbitrage here. So, the 40 to 60% that we are speaking about is going to be pure equities.
The third category you have is aggressive hybrid, like the name suggests 65 to 80% is in equity and 20 to 30% is in fixed income. The fourth is the most popular amongst all of these categories called dynamic asset allocation or a balance advantage fund where the fund manager can choose how much equity or debt that she wants in the portfolio and looking at the market situation they can keep readjusting and balancing the portfolio.
The much newer category is a multi-asset allocation where there are three asset classes in which you need to minimum invest 10-10% each. So, there are funds who can be extremely different from each other. There are funds which can have 65% in equity and then there are funds which can have 65% in fixed income also because the regulation says you only need 10% in three different asset classes.
Then there are simple pure arbitrage funds where you do arbitrage and lastly is the equity savings fund where 65% of your investments have to be equity or equity-linked, which means arbitrage and the remaining can be in fixed income. So, there are these seven different categories.
Now, if I were to talk about specifics to do with taxation, let's break them down into three. First is which of these funds have equity taxation. Now for us to understand equity taxation, we have to understand that the fund needs to have 65% of investments in equity or arbitrage. If there are 65% investments in equity or arbitrage, they will be categorised as equity taxation.
Now there are four categories which fall into this taxation bracket, aggressive hybrid, BAF, arbitrage and equity savings, these are the four which are taxed at equity level of taxation. Second is the old debt taxation, which indexation advantage used to prevail, before the 31st or 1st of April. There is one category in this space, which is balanced hybrid, because this is a category where you are more than 35% in equities, so balanced hybrid is more than 35% in equity and any product which is less than 35% in equity will be charged as good as your fixed income or at your marginal slab rate, which is the last category which is conservative hybrid.
So, six are divided amongst equity, old debt taxation and tax like your FDs are charged. There is one category which is multi-asset. There is no real answer to this because like I explained it will depend on whether you have more than 65% in equity, then equity taxation if you have more than 35% in equity than the old debt taxation, but if you have less than 35% in equity you will be charged like your FDs are charged.
So, multi-asset does not have one answer, that will depend on AMCs objectivity and how are they really doing asset allocation versus assets in the fund.
Kshitiz, I want to start an SIP into one of these or I want to make a lump sum into one of these, what is the ideal timeframe I should think of when I look at these schemes?
Kshitiz Mahajan: So, three products fall into this category, and I will not suggest any of the category. Arbitrage fund is there to park where you have money, the clear visibility of three months plus up to one year and it's a little more over one year because it is the arbitrage between what prices are here and in FNO.
That's gives you an edge of equity taxation because 65% plus is what they are giving in equity markets and then you have the hybrid equity, which is aggressive hybrid equity, which used to be your balance fund which we used to call them earlier and then you have balanced advantage fund, these two funds are there.
So, the timeframe of investing in these two funds should be not less than two to three years at least, at least three years because one is these are like balance advantage fund is nothing but FD plus 2-3% returns. Returns are looking very good across the balance advantage fund but that's true for the equity market.
Equity, we say that is capable of generating a good investment 12-13% return, but right now returns to the markets are looking good and even markets have done well. But yes, that's how balance advantage fund should be seen as and they have equity in taxation advantage also and that is one year plus what they do also anything which is one year in the last and if you have a gain of one year plus the one that is exempted, it will be taxed at 10% only.
So, at least two to three years you should look at for balance advantage funds. Aggressive hybrid equity fund which used to be balanced fund which was in three years plus category because they go as high as 65 to 75% or maybe up to 80% equity allocation in the scheme. So, not less than two-three years.
So, you see most of these BAFs are underperforming because the people maintain a low equity as and when the market falls, the key keeps on selling that equity depending on various parameters, what they work on. So, it is two to three years for BAF and three years plus for Equity 100.
Would you say that it makes sense considering that equity markets could move up from this point, and you could also get capital appreciation from that fixed income portion of the hybrid category?
Kirtan Shah: In a very similar view, I think we also believe that interest rates are peaked out and in our opinion over the next 24 months we should definitely see capital gains on the fixed income side of the portfolio.
But I'll tell you about the bigger problem with the BAF category is that on the fixed income side, there are funds which are very, very different from each other. Now what do I mean is if you look at the average category, the average category does not take credit risk and average category also does not take duration risk. So, if you look at the average category fixed income portfolio, you will see except one or two AMCs there is hardly any AMC which takes credit risks and then hardly any AMC will take duration risk.
Why this is important to understand is because while you're expecting interest rates to peak out and then when rates will go down, your fixed income side of the portfolio will make capital gains. These capital gains are only going to be visible if you are taking the duration risk on your portfolio. But that is not typically how BAF investments are done. BAF investments are largely done not taking the credit or not taking the duration risk.
So, I don't see that interest rates going down for the next 18-24 months. We will have any significant impact on the fixed income portfolio of BAF. But having said that, definitely it is going to be an added advantage because if interest rates were flat or were going up, then the notional profit that you could have made on the fixed income portfolio would have been lost. So of course, from that perspective, it is only going to add more value if interest rates fall, then the fixed income portfolio will slightly do better than you otherwise would have expected it to do.
But I just want to put this point forward by saying that there is not going to be any significant impact of rates falling on the fixed income portfolio of BAF because they don't take duration risk, but it is still better than what it is today.
Kshitiz, is there a significant advantage to be had there?
Kshitiz Mahajan: Any day if you asked me and Kirtan put it very nicely that let's say if you have right now on a short-term paper 6.5 coupon coming on fixed income also and you get a delta of let's say 40 to 50 bps. That means on a 35% allocation or less than 30% as an allocation somewhere it is arbitrage is more than 30% allocation.
So, right now the good part is the global spread of the arbitrage side also. So, you make arbitrage close to 7.5-8% on arbitrage fund also, so, that 30% they say most of the buyers are if you say marketing's identity 40 to 45%. It's able to identify which is about more than 50% equity, but you see you can do making better or by the side of equity moves and if it is falling then you keep on adding money towards equity, you are making 7.5% return on the equity side and then 6-7% on the other side and then 6.5% on the fixed income side.
That's exactly what is going to get the conversion and if you have less than Rs 1 lakh then it's always tax free. So yes, you are right, it adds a lot of ways to overall return, and it makes the fixed income return also tax friendly.
Generally, in a rising interest rate scenario, you need to be wary about capital losses on your fixed income portfolio. So, from that perspective, 35% of your portfolio is also protected, because we are unlikely to see capital losses on fixed income in the coming two years, correct?
Kirtan Shah: 100% There's no doubt about it. But there is another thought process to it that if I am a let's say, a conservative investor or a moderate investor who's looking at investing for less than three years. The call that I really have to take is that in the fixed income space, I am largely confident that rates will fall over 24 months, and I am going to make the yield plus the capital gains, though I will have to pay slightly more tax for sure.
But if I do the BAF angle, I am taking 40-50-60% exposure to equity also which my risk profile might not be okay with. But I think while theoretically all of us are on the same page that as an aggressive investor, this makes a lot of sense because your equity, your fixed income, your taxation, everything falls in place for you, but that might not be the case for conservative or probably a moderate risk investor.
It could be from the perspective of whether or not you would shift out of equity into a hybrid rather than from a fixed income into hybrid is, I think, the point that you want to make, Kirtan?
Kirtan Shah: So, I am saying if I have to really, let's say, take a new bank today, and if I am a conservative investor, I would rather do a fixed income because I know that over 18 months, interest rates are definitely going to fall.
But when I do a hybrid, I am taking 50% exposure to equity, which I am not very comfortable with and I don't know what will happen to equities over 18 months, just to save tax. But if I am an aggressive investor, and I am feeling that probably markets are pretty much in a fair value zone and I don't see a lot of opportunity from your own, then I might as well want to book some profits on equity and to back temporarily, but not a conservative investor would want to do that is my sense.
How would you go about choosing the right scheme if you have decided to go towards a hybrid category?
Kshitiz Mahajan: There are a lot of good options available nowadays. The good part about the Indian mutual funds industry is that we have various funds available on various parameters and these parameters ranges between price to earnings, price to dividend yield, trend ratio, interest rate scenario, so you know, we'll be talking about so even as a new edition what ICICI has started doing, they have added interest rates scenario also.
So, it depends on that, and one can actually choose between any of these funds, so I don't have personal liking for any single. But he has ICICI BAF which is one which is on P/E price to book value an interesting scenario, Then, we have Kotak which also works on price to price to value and trend ratio. Then you have Tata which is totally applies to price to volume only.
So, you know, it's a defined parameter on which various companies were moving on as a path, which was a price moving value and dividend ratio also. So, one gets you a couple of BAFs and you really don't have to do any tax or SIP on that. That's been done by the fund manager.
Many people must be thinking that they are the peak of the market, but that's the fund’s responsibility, let's say, if the peak of the market will not be the all-time high P/E holding…then you lose a lot of opportunities. So, don't sit outside if you have decided to rebalance, then put things in any of these BAFs to minimize risk, that is my intuition.
Kirtan, do you have any picks in this space and how do you go about choosing the right fund?
Kirtan Shah: I think the purpose of building a portfolio is to diversify, you don't want to put in a lot of funds in place with different AMC names and just assume that you are diversifying. So, with that thought in mind we work with two funds, and we think these two funds together put a brilliant, diversified portfolio ahead of us.
One is ICICI BAF, and another is Edelweiss BAF, and I will give you a reason why this as a combination that works out really well for us. You have equity and you have debt. Now we look at the equity component of ICICI, they follow the value side of investing. You look at the equity component of Edelweiss they follow the momentum style of investing.
So, I have diversification on the equity side of portfolio. You look at the fixed income side of the portfolio of the ICICI, they take credit risk, and you look at the fixed income side of the portfolio of Edelweiss, they don't take credit risk, but they will have a slightly higher duration which takes interest rate risk.
Now if I have to marry both of these, then I am having the best of four worlds put together, a value style of investing, momentum style of investing, a little bit of credit, a little bit of duration and hence I think, if anybody wants to park money in BAF, a combination of both of these funds will really do well in my opinion.