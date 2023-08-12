The Mutual Fund Show: Why Should Investors Consider Hybrid Schemes

Kirtan, what are the various options available in the hybrid category and which has that equity taxation and which has the debt taxation?

Kirtan Shah: In the hybrid category in 2018, when SEBI came up with categorisation, they split the category into seven buckets. The first bucket is conservative hybrid fund, where the logic is that 10 to 25% of the investments will be in equity and equity-related products which is arbitrage and the remaining 75 to 90% will be in debt. So, conservative hybrid is a largely debt-focused fund.

Then you have something called a balanced hybrid, where 40 to 60% can be in equities, and 40 to 60% can be in fixed income. Now over here, the clear bifurcation is that you can't have arbitrage here. So, the 40 to 60% that we are speaking about is going to be pure equities.

The third category you have is aggressive hybrid, like the name suggests 65 to 80% is in equity and 20 to 30% is in fixed income. The fourth is the most popular amongst all of these categories called dynamic asset allocation or a balance advantage fund where the fund manager can choose how much equity or debt that she wants in the portfolio and looking at the market situation they can keep readjusting and balancing the portfolio.

The much newer category is a multi-asset allocation where there are three asset classes in which you need to minimum invest 10-10% each. So, there are funds who can be extremely different from each other. There are funds which can have 65% in equity and then there are funds which can have 65% in fixed income also because the regulation says you only need 10% in three different asset classes.

Then there are simple pure arbitrage funds where you do arbitrage and lastly is the equity savings fund where 65% of your investments have to be equity or equity-linked, which means arbitrage and the remaining can be in fixed income. So, there are these seven different categories.

Now, if I were to talk about specifics to do with taxation, let's break them down into three. First is which of these funds have equity taxation. Now for us to understand equity taxation, we have to understand that the fund needs to have 65% of investments in equity or arbitrage. If there are 65% investments in equity or arbitrage, they will be categorised as equity taxation.

Now there are four categories which fall into this taxation bracket, aggressive hybrid, BAF, arbitrage and equity savings, these are the four which are taxed at equity level of taxation. Second is the old debt taxation, which indexation advantage used to prevail, before the 31st or 1st of April. There is one category in this space, which is balanced hybrid, because this is a category where you are more than 35% in equities, so balanced hybrid is more than 35% in equity and any product which is less than 35% in equity will be charged as good as your fixed income or at your marginal slab rate, which is the last category which is conservative hybrid.

So, six are divided amongst equity, old debt taxation and tax like your FDs are charged. There is one category which is multi-asset. There is no real answer to this because like I explained it will depend on whether you have more than 65% in equity, then equity taxation if you have more than 35% in equity than the old debt taxation, but if you have less than 35% in equity you will be charged like your FDs are charged.

So, multi-asset does not have one answer, that will depend on AMCs objectivity and how are they really doing asset allocation versus assets in the fund.