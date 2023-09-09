The Mutual Fund Show: Why Investors Are Warming Up To Passive Funds

You asked a sample of investors what their approach to investing is, and that threw up a few very interesting results. So, what can you tell us about the headline from that?

Pratik Oswal: So, we actually did this very interesting survey and keep on doing surveys to understand investor preferences and how they sort of change over time, we obviously want to be more customer centric and what's really interesting is that we did this survey towards the start of the year, which we ran for about four months, we had about 3,000 to 4,000 responses in that survey.

What is interesting is that these are targeted towards mutual fund investors, not only from our AMC but from across the industry, and what we saw there is a lot more awareness, which was lacking when we had the podcast years ago, is currently a lot more than it used to be. So, approximately 60% plus of the participants said that they will invest in at least one passive fund, and most of them are looking at increasing their allocation towards passive funds going forward.

Not only that, there are obviously categories like factor funds, where people are now slowly being aware of and also most people in this segment are looking to increase their allocation towards passive funds over the next few months. So, I think the good thing is that majority of the investor base at least the investor base that we surveyed also overall on the end investors point of view.

Passive funds are sort of making the cut today from retail perspective, and people are looking at it from a much stronger lens. I think what has driven demand towards passive funds from an investor's perspective, the three main reasons I think, what investors have said in the survey.

The number one is low cost, I think passive funds are popular because a more of your money is invested in the underlying funds because the expense ratio tends to be much lower. So low cost is the number one reason and apart from that also simplicity and market return is something which is also almost as important as low cost.

So, I think what you have seen in passive funds, and we have lots of passive funds today, there are about 170, 180 funds, ETFs launched, or what you have seen is that the simpler products are getting most of the AUMs. So, I think simplicity and also low costs are the main reasons to why we are seeing so much interest in index funds ETFs.