The Mutual Fund Show: What Experts Make Of India's Inclusion In JPMorgan Bond Index

India's inclusion in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index will have a cushioning effect on the macro-economic side but will also expose the market to volatility from foreign investors, according to experts.

The inclusion of Indian bonds in the JP Morgan index begins in June 2024 with a weight of 1%, increasing 1% each month until it reaches 10% by April 2025.

"It has a flip side in terms of volatility," said Sunil Jhaveri, founder and chairman of MSJ MisterBond. Speaking to BQ Prime, he explained that foreign portfolios and institutional investors are known for sudden entries and exits. "This will always be a negative side of the story as far as the so-called hot money is concerned."

However, the effects will have a "cushioning effect" on the macro side, like the fiscal deficit, oil prices, and balance of payments.

Jhaveri expects an inflow of about $25 billion to $30 billion over a period of ten months starting in June 2024.

Rohin Pagdiwala, CFP and founder of Pagdiwala Investments, said another $15 billion to $20 billion can flow into the local bond market from passive as well as active funds.

"An outcome of this would be that passive funds will see a better improvement in the yields, which might result in active funds having to consider investing in India as well," he said. Further, a gradual drop in borrowing costs and support for the rupee will also help with the balance of payments.