The Mutual Fund Show: What Experts Make Of Crisil's Ranking Of Schemes

Juzer Gabajiwala: So, it’s very, very difficult, because the returns keep on changing every day, and investors always keep on wanting to look at data, specifically when we are in a world of overload of information. So now it's flashed around everywhere.

So, when you look at the returns, that is the most primary thing, any retail investor and I am talking more from a retail investor perspective, because those are the people who actually keep on coming to us in terms of their investments. So, one of the simplest parameter any investor looks at, what are the returns the fund has been giving and he tries to take a decision based on that.

Now, it is for us to educate the investor in that first of all, like what is the timing horizon, what is the time horizon he is looking at. If he is looking at somewhere between three to five years, then maybe a large-cap can work, but for mid cap, he needs to have a slightly longer time duration, a small-cap when you need to have a much more longer time duration and whether he is in a position to take care of the volatility because small-caps will be more volatile than a large-cap fund.

So, we don't try to explain the need to have a drawdown this much, how will you react to it, because we have seen investors trying to, you know, they panic, they may say that they don't panic, but they ultimately panic when the reality comes in because on the upside, I can absorb any amount of profit. The problem is always the downside. Another thing which we also try to look at is the consistency of the fund manager because even you know, I think because ultimately, he is the guy who runs the fund.