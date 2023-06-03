The Mutual Fund Show: Unlocking Outlier Returns With Value Investing

Value investments can be a profitable bet, and complement growth-themed portfolios, if they are sustained for the required timeframe with knowhow to unlock their latent potential, experts said.

Something cannot be called value just because it is cheap, said Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"There has to be a way, or a reason why it would be valued properly by the market. Why will it become valuable from being value? So, you need to have one understanding of why it is trading where it is trading and secondly, a thesis for unlocking," he said.

Value theme deals with investments trading below their intrinsic value, explained Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and CEO, Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP Pvt.

"But value theme you see that companies are doing fine but for reasons these stocks are cyclical stocks, sectoral approach is there or let's say for some reason they are not getting whether there is some news around the corner... So, they are trading below their intrinsic value," said Mahajan.

Such stocks combined in a fund make up a value-approach strategy, which complement growth strategy well, he said.

Investors need to be patient with value funds as markets may take some time to recognise their intrinsic value, said Soni.

"They are good investments, but you just don't know how quickly they would be recognised by the market. Therefore, I would recommend investors a time horizon of at least three years for investing in these kinds of funds, because value in terms of the cycle to play out does take a certain amount of time," said Soni.

Nikhil Kothari, director at Etica Wealth Pvt., makes a case for value funds basis diversification, which can reap good returns when the time is right.

"I always say that... one should always have a one-year contra funds in their portfolio because they normally take longer timeframe to perform. But whenever the cycle turns, they can give outlier return, and sometimes growth play out and sometimes the value will. In the last two or three years, value cycle played out as compared to growth," said Kothari.