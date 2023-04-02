The Mutual Fund Show: The Road Ahead For Debt Funds

As the tax benefits on debt mutual funds cease, the mutual fund industry will rethink the way it looks at the category, according to analysts.

However, debt funds will not disappear from investing strategies, courtesy the benefits they offer.

The government took away the tax advantage offered by debt mutual funds via an amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which comes into effect from April 1. Now, the gains arising from mutual fund schemes with equity allocation below 35%, including debt mutual funds, will be counted as short-term capital gains.

The primary predicament for the debt funds category will be loss of growth potential, Anthony Heredia, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "I don't think it's the loss of current business because… there is only a limited amount of retail money that exists in debt funds."

There will be some reallocation from the debt mutual fund category to direct bond or fixed deposits where the rates are attractive, said Yogesh Kalwani, head of Investment and Family Office at InCred Wealth.

Heredia advises investors to rethink how they look at dynamic bond funds. "If there is equalisation of tax, then you have to earn your fee and the category that allows you to earn your fee and deliver an alpha over a static debt portfolio that the investor would have bought themselves is dynamic bond," he said.

Dynamic bond funds are debt schemes which invest in instruments with different durations or maturities.

With the recent changes, high net-worth and ultra high net-worth investors will look to park their money in a mix of bonds and funds, as it would not have any tax implications, said Kalwani.

According to him, corporate bond markets are still not very liquid in India. Even if investors allocate for that, it will not be a sizable portion because when they need liquidity, it may not be sellable or will take time to sell off, he said.

"Debt mutual funds will remain core because of the liquidity reasons, professional management and a diversified pool which means lesser credit risk."