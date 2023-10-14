The Mutual Fund Show: Should You Consider Investing In Multi-Cap Funds?

When the markets regulator changed the definition of multi-cap funds, many people felt at the time that the new norms were a little restrictive and transitioned their existing schemes to the flexi-cap category like you did, Radhika. So, why are launching a multi-cap fund now?

Radhika Gupta: I think the history was a little bit old and more has happened in that history. Now, when we had the option, our fund was running as a flexi-cap fund in nature. It was benchmarked to the NSE 500. It had about 70% or 60% large-cap exposure and the balance was mid and small. We always focus on creating minimal disruption to existing investors. So, we took what was our erstwhile multi-cap fund and made it a flexi-cap fund, because we didn't want to do unnecessary buying and selling of securities. We had a particular mandate, and we migrated our fund.

As far as launching a new fund is concerned, we are a little thoughtful. We don't launch NFOs just because the category has opened. We like to evaluate market conditions, we like to evaluate liquidity, and we like to evaluate our basket more completely. Now, I think it has been a few years since this event happened. One, our own equity capabilities and team has expanded substantially. But I think, the clear case, the clear differentiation between both funds is available. SEBI has also got mandatory benchmarking on both schemes, and the current flexi-cap schemes are benchmarked to the NSE 500. And, NSE 500 is a benchmark with 75% large-cap exposure, which means that your flexi-cap fund is now going to run as a predominantly large-cap fund. And really, benchmarks govern how schemes are run. We feel that if you look at the structure of the Indian market today, really mid and small-cap as a segment has expanded.

Twenty years ago, the average size of a large-cap company was Rs 3,000 crore, while today the average size of a small-cap company is Rs 12,000 crore. And, if you really want to capture the best of India's opportunities, we do believe it can't be only large cap. Because, when banking and financial services leaders are present in large caps, many of the leaders in capital goods, in China plus one theme, in diagnostics and capital markets are present in mid and small cap. So, the default portfolio has to now move to a blend of large, mid and small. The multi-cap fund construct lets us do it. Its benchmark is a lot more aligned to equal participation across market caps and that is why we felt it is a good time to launch. In addition, I think we do have the mid and small-cap capability, which this fund requires.