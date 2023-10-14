The Mutual Fund Show: Should You Consider Investing In Multi-Cap Funds?
In multi-cap funds, the risks and returns can be higher, experts say.
A multi-cap fund allows a fund manager to blend large, mid and small caps to capture greater opportunities in the market and rewards investors for the incremental risks, according to experts.
Talking about a new fund offer in the category by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, said the fund evaluates market conditions, liquidity, and the allocation basket more comprehensively than other funds.
"Its benchmark is a lot more aligned to equal participation across market caps and that is why we felt it is a good time to launch. In addition, I think we do have the mid and small-cap capability, which this fund requires," she told BQ Prime.
Growth Opportunities
According to Trideep Bhattacharya, chief investment officer-equities at Edelwiess AMC, although the company has a very successful mid- and small-cap fund with robust track record, incremental money should be flown into a balanced portfolio across large, mid and small-cap stocks.
The choice of having a multi-cap NFO over a thematic fund has been made given the current valuations for mid and small caps, and as an alternative to investors overall, he said.
"This is India's decade," the fund manager said, noting that once short-term volatility over national elections subside, the country "could see a strong runway for growth, driven by various factors and to capture that, one needs to have exposure in mid and small caps".
Risk-Reward Factor
In terms of risk assessment of multi-cap funds, Gupta said though risks can be a "notch higher", historical data suggests that the returns will also be commensurate.
"Interestingly, when we look at the data on a risk-adjusted return basis, I think multi-cap stacks up well. So, investors are being rewarded for the incremental risks that they are taking," she said.
Performance Cues
Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix, said though multi-cap funds bring in true diversification in terms of allocation, it is suited for investors who understand the risks associated with it.
"If we look at how the large, mid and small caps have performed—2020 was phenomenal for all the three spaces. Nifty 50, 150, and the mid caps, the small-cap 250 index, were all really good in terms of performance. Then, 2021 again was a phenomenal year. In 2022, we saw some dullness, but 2023 again has been great," she said.
"I think the true potential will only be revealed with time. But yes, it is a good combination and a good category to be young and yet to be tested," she said.
A Choice Over Trust And Approach
According to Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, investors who have great trust in fund managers and their abilities will find it comfortable to invest in a flexi-cap fund. Those who want to give that flexibility but with limits defined around it will prefer to look at multi-cap as an alternative.
In addition to the staggered approach of portfolio allocation in multi-cap funds, he said it is important to have a long enough investment horizon for these funds. "Clearly, we think, at least seven to 10 years for you to be able to ride through, you know, what can happen with mid and small caps."
Watch the full interview here:
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
When the markets regulator changed the definition of multi-cap funds, many people felt at the time that the new norms were a little restrictive and transitioned their existing schemes to the flexi-cap category like you did, Radhika. So, why are launching a multi-cap fund now?
Radhika Gupta: I think the history was a little bit old and more has happened in that history. Now, when we had the option, our fund was running as a flexi-cap fund in nature. It was benchmarked to the NSE 500. It had about 70% or 60% large-cap exposure and the balance was mid and small. We always focus on creating minimal disruption to existing investors. So, we took what was our erstwhile multi-cap fund and made it a flexi-cap fund, because we didn't want to do unnecessary buying and selling of securities. We had a particular mandate, and we migrated our fund.
As far as launching a new fund is concerned, we are a little thoughtful. We don't launch NFOs just because the category has opened. We like to evaluate market conditions, we like to evaluate liquidity, and we like to evaluate our basket more completely. Now, I think it has been a few years since this event happened. One, our own equity capabilities and team has expanded substantially. But I think, the clear case, the clear differentiation between both funds is available. SEBI has also got mandatory benchmarking on both schemes, and the current flexi-cap schemes are benchmarked to the NSE 500. And, NSE 500 is a benchmark with 75% large-cap exposure, which means that your flexi-cap fund is now going to run as a predominantly large-cap fund. And really, benchmarks govern how schemes are run. We feel that if you look at the structure of the Indian market today, really mid and small-cap as a segment has expanded.
Twenty years ago, the average size of a large-cap company was Rs 3,000 crore, while today the average size of a small-cap company is Rs 12,000 crore. And, if you really want to capture the best of India's opportunities, we do believe it can't be only large cap. Because, when banking and financial services leaders are present in large caps, many of the leaders in capital goods, in China plus one theme, in diagnostics and capital markets are present in mid and small cap. So, the default portfolio has to now move to a blend of large, mid and small. The multi-cap fund construct lets us do it. Its benchmark is a lot more aligned to equal participation across market caps and that is why we felt it is a good time to launch. In addition, I think we do have the mid and small-cap capability, which this fund requires.
Trideep, you are launching the scheme when there are some questions about the valuations of small caps and mid caps, which have seen tremendous flows following their outperformance in the year-to-date period. Will it pose a challenge for you?
Trideep Bhattacharya: In fact, I would turn it around and say that while we have a very successful mid and small-cap fund with robust track record, and we have been strong proponents of mid and small-cap investing over the last couple of years, given where valuations are, given that we have seen already a 40% to 50% rally in mid and small caps, we think that the incremental money today should probably go into a balanced portfolio—balanced across large, mid and small-cap stocks.
So when we, at Edelweiss, sat together to think what could be that alternative—what NFO to come with, if we do come up with—rather than going with a thematic fund, we thought this is the best solution for investors given where valuations are for mid and small caps, and at present as an alternative to investors overall.
The other point I would say is that after having seen a good amount of rally in mid and small caps, there are some pockets of irrational exuberance that are present in that segment. But that is not to say that mid and small caps as a space are uninvestable.
In fact, we believe that this is India's decade, and over the next four or five years, once we navigate through this volatility, which includes national elections, India could see a strong runway for growth, driven by various factors and to capture that, one needs to have exposure in mid and small caps.
What we are saying now is, we need to be a little more selective. A multi-cap portfolio or a multi-cap construct helps us do that in the context of one portfolio. And hence, we are kind of taking the multi-cap approach of investing for incremental money, and that is our suggestion for investors as well.
Radhika, the drawback to the flexi cap catego