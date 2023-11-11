The Mutual Fund Show: Portfolio Strategies To Apply In Samvat 2080

Gold certainly beats the Nifty 50 by a big margin. And, the other aspect is that if the dollar corrects, then the focus returns to gold as an asset class, and gold gains. What do you think is the key theme to watch out for, in the New Year?

Kshitiz Mahajan: It seems like we have a bond index now. It is a part of the JP Morgan bond index. Next year, you might see between Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore inflow and that might impact the rupee in a positive way. And, you're right that that might take away some shine from the gold.

So, coming back to themes that we are looking at on the broader side—one is the housing theme, which we are very bullish on. And housing includes a lot of sectors. And due to the government’s focus on housing for all, overall, people are getting upgraded through the GDP increase through their income increase. I think Covid has also led to this mindset change of people who have the right setup or because they have realised that they might have to spend more time at home and that mindset change is there. So, you see that people don't mind spending money on upgrading themselves. And they are good to spend between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh on their kitchen, or let us say on their washrooms. So, housing is a broader sector. Then we have cement, steel, pipes, tiles, toiletries, everything coming there. So that sector is one, which we really like.

The second one is the energy sector. We feel that clean energy is the way forward. And companies that are working on that might create a lot of vibe and positivity for those businesses, not only in India but also outside. So, we are looking at clean energy. We are playing stories on the ethanol side, on the EV side. We are playing stories on the auto EV side. So, there are many businesses in which we are very positive on the clean energy side.

The third thing we are looking at is the manufacturing side. And, we very strongly feel that manufacturing might end up contributing 25% to 26% on to the overall GDP in the next four to five years’ time. And I think, the Make in India campaign has actually lit and China plus one advantage is always there. You can see more global giants coming to India. And what better than India, which can offer young population and the workforce also. So, we were looking at manufacturing also in a very big way.

Then, obviously financial inclusion is broadly a very positive thing. You have seen that the financialisation ... which is happening and that can be definitely looked at from various businesses, whether it be banks or NBFCs.