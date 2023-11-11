The Mutual Fund Show: Portfolio Strategies To Apply In Samvat 2080
Mid and small caps will continue to extend their gains, according to experts.
While Samvat 2079 was marked by volatility, experts said that the equity market is the place to be in the coming year.
"India will continue to be a shining star among its global peers," said Shalini Sekhri, chief executive officer of Infinity Asset Advisors. "We genuinely believe that the place you want to continue to be and to add is in the equity space," Sekhri told BQ Prime’s Alexander Mathew.
Mid and small caps will continue to extend their gains, according to Sekhri. "We continue to see fantastic returns, and we don't believe that we are anywhere in a bubble zone, which is what we are hearing from some of the other market participants.”
According to Sekhri, the next five years are the time to make supernormal gains from equity as an asset class. “Every correction that comes in should be used as an opportunity to buy further.”
Themes like housing, energy, manufacturing, and financial inclusion are the spaces to be bullish on, according to Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and CEO of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions.
With India's inclusion in the JPMorgan bond index, inflows of between Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore are expected, and that might impact the rupee in a positive way, Mahajan said.
Key Takeaways From Samvat 2079
Samvat 2079 was "a roller coaster ride", Sekhri said. “I think the biggest highlight was how wrong the economists called it. Rather than a hard landing, we have seen exceptional numbers, both out of the U.S. and of course, India as well.”
The top highlight for Sekhri was that the last one year has had a fantastic performance of the small and mid-cap stocks and therefore, mutual funds as well. “While the Sensex has returned a pretty modest 6%, mid-cap and small-cap indices have returned an amazing 24% and 30%, respectively.”
According to Mahajan, the biggest highlight was the participation of retail investors who held their nerve, even when markets were not being very supportive. “We have a unique SIP book now, of almost more than Rs 2 billion, which is a very, very remarkable thing. For me, I think the industry is moving in the right direction.”
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
What is the biggest theme of the mutual fund industry according to you, Shalini? What played out in Samvat 2079?
Shalini Sekhri: Samvat 2079 has been a roller coaster ride, with the bulls and the bears ending in an even tie, with six all—6-6. Sensex delivered positive returns in six months and negative returns for the other six.
For me, I think the biggest highlight was how wrong the economists called it. Rather than a hard landing, we have seen exceptional numbers, both out of the U.S. and of course India. I think from a market perspective, for me, the top highlight was that the last one year has had a fantastic performance of the small and mid-cap stocks and therefore, mutual funds as well. So, while the Sensex has returned a pretty modest 6%, mid-cap and small-cap indices have returned an amazing 24% and 30% respectively. So, for me, it has really been, you know, the year of the small and mid-cap companies, and mutual fund schemes.
What, according to you, Kshitiz, was the biggest theme of 2079?
Kshitiz Mahajan: I know it's a great year, I must say. And for me, the biggest highlight is the participation of retail investors, who held on to their nerves even when markets were not being very supportive. They kept on participating through SIPs. We have seen a remarkable journey through retail participation where we have seen unique folios crossing Rs 4 crore, we have seen demat accounts crossing Rs 8 crore. We have a unique SIP book now, of almost more than Rs 2 billion, which is a very, very remarkable thing. For me, I think, the industry is moving in the right direction. We are now almost 3.5% plus participation from people in equities. It seems similar to what happened in the 80s for the U.S., where participation in equities went up from 4% to 44%. May be, this is India’s time, when we might see participation from retail participants.
As we head into the new Samvat, what is the advice you are giving to your clients? Is it that they need to take this opportunity to look at their portfolio and book some gains? What according to you is the key theme to watch out for, in the new Samvat?
Shalini Sekhri: Actually, going into the New Year, we believe India will continue to be a shining star among its global peers. There are lot of estimates that India will be the third-largest economy by 2030. And if all of it comes to pass—which we are very positive about—we genuinely believe that the place you want to continue to be, and to add, is in the equity space.
From a shorter-term perspective for this coming year, we believe, and I think this is up to some extent contrary to the street that mid and small caps will continue to extend their gains. We continue to see fantastic returns from there and we don't believe that we are anywhere in a bubble zone, which is what we are hearing from some of the other market participants.
So, we believe that this is the year, in fact the next five-year period is the time to make supernormal gains from equity as an asset class or continue to add through SIPs. Every correction that comes in, should be used as an opportunity to buy further.
In fact, I personally love corrections. I feel it builds an extremely stable base for the next leg of growth. When there is only a run-up, there's generally bad news ahead. So, I think being able to build on the back of worries to climb the wall of worry. And I see so much scepticism whenever we talk to clients. But that makes me pretty positive, because I think rallies are built on scepticism. So, I believe you're still at the young stages of a bull rally. It's definitely not a mature market yet. So, lots of excitement ahead.
Gold is another asset class, which has surprisingly given 21% in the year that has gone by and we think it could be a great asset allocation strategy as well, for clients who want to derisk a bit. But I think this is the time to take all the risk appetite that you possibly can, all the money that you can put aside for the next four or five years, and we are 100% sure that markets will not disappoint us.
Gold certainly beats the Nifty 50 by a big margin. And, the other aspect is that if the dollar corrects, then the focus returns to gold as an asset class, and gold gains. What do you think is the key theme to watch out for, in the New Year?
Kshitiz Mahajan: It seems like we have a bond index now. It is a part of the JP Morgan bond index. Next year, you might see between Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore inflow and that might impact the rupee in a positive way. And, you're right that that might take away some shine from the gold.
So, coming back to themes that we are looking at on the broader side—one is the housing theme, which we are very bullish on. And housing includes a lot of sectors. And due to the government’s focus on housing for all, overall, people are getting upgraded through the GDP increase through their income increase. I think Covid has also led to this mindset change of people who have the right setup or because they have realised that they might have to spend more time at home and that mindset change is there. So, you see that people don't mind spending money on upgrading themselves. And they are good to spend between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh on their kitchen, or let us say on their washrooms. So, housing is a broader sector. Then we have cement, steel, pipes, tiles, toiletries, everything coming there. So that sector is one, which we really like.
The second one is the energy sector. We feel that clean energy is the way forward. And companies that are working on that might create a lot of vibe and positivity for those businesses, not only in India but also outside. So, we are looking at clean energy. We are playing stories on the ethanol side, on the EV side. We are playing stories on the auto EV side. So, there are many businesses in which we are very positive on the clean energy side.
The third thing we are looking at is the manufacturing side. And, we very strongly feel that manufacturing might end up contributing 25% to 26% on to the overall GDP in the next four to five years’ time. And I think, the Make in India campaign has actually lit and China plus one advantage is always there. You can see more global giants coming to India. And what better than India, which can offer young population and the workforce also. So, we were looking at manufacturing also in a very big way.
Then, obviously financial inclusion is broadly a very positive thing. You have seen that the financialisation ... which is happening and that can be definitely looked at from various businesses, whether it be banks or NBFCs.
As for the mutual funds that you have liked and have outperformed, Shalini, what stood out to you in the last year? Do you think that will continue into the New Year as well?
Shalini Sekhri: If we look at three broad categories that I was doing some analysis on, I think standouts for me have really been the mid-cap small-cap fund and the multi-cap fund categories up to some extent.
Some of the best performing schemes, for example, if you look at the small cap space are, HDFC, Nippon, Franklin, all have given 30% to 33%, or about 30% to 34% in the last one year. When I look at some of the mid-cap space, HDFC, Tata, and Nippon, all have returned between 25% to 28%. And even the multi-cap performers, it's not been shabby at all. So between say Kotak, Axis, and HDFC we have seen returns in the region of say 23% to 25%. So, all of these categories have been pretty stellar.
Kshitiz, what are the key funds or schemes that you liked and have outperformed over the last year?
Kshitiz Mahajan: So, as Shalini presented in the first question that mid and small caps have done really very well last year.
And obviously, the last three-year returns of small caps looks almost in excess of 45%, most of the time.
So, though I will not advise anyone to look at Diwali to Diwali investment, right now if somebody wants to invest, the markets are almost close to the peak, and you might talk about valuation side. Most constituents of the broader index haven't done well. If you look at HDFC, Reliance, or the IT pack, or for that matter, let us say Kotak, almost 50% plus pack has not really done well on the Nifty side.
So, I see that rather than playing through an individual category cap fund—a small, or mid cap—one can look at playing through a flexi-cap fund, multi-cap fund, or a focus fund. That is a better way of doing it. There you get, almost depending on your risk appetite, exposure into other categories also. So that's a better way of doing it and that's what I feel, and we believe that large caps will do really well but I will not advise anyone to go for a pure large-cap fund. You should have a mix of multi-cap, a flexi-cap, or focus funds. Across categories, I think all three categories—except for flexi cap ... For multi cap, focus on large and mid caps … HDFC in last one year in the performance has been really good ... This is not their recommendation. I am saying that's how they have performed. The portfolio is very well-poised if you have the top holdings for these funds, if they have HDFC, Reliance, ICICI, or Infosys. Most part of the portfolio has not done well. So, I am saying that it looks good, that one should look at participating, and the right way to do it is through STPs and SIPs.
Shalini, what advice would you give to somebody who is building out a portfolio or looking to adjust or tweak their portfolio around this time?
Shalini Sekhri: I genuinely believe, like I said, that we are in a very young bull market. And risk-reward, which are the two factors that investors always keep in mind, if I were to waive that, at this point of time, I would safely say that in the risk-reward equation, it is very much in favour on the side of reward, which means that the downside from here, while it is possible in the short term, there is potential for upside as it has not been for a long time.
So, I believe that yes, asset allocation is very important. We discussed gold. In fact, another asset class we did not touch upon is real estate, where we have seen the reality index has been the best performing sectoral index with a 44% return. So clearly, I think there will be return in multiple asset classes. I think I'm personally biased, perhaps to equity because of its liquidity and various other benefits. Investors should keep building their equity as and when they can spare long-term money, but to look at, an allocation of may be 10% to 15% to gold, if you do not already have that, for various reasons, which I will not enumerate now. We do believe that the run-up in gold will continue. So that's really, my two bits on where you're from now. So, jump in, grab the golden opportunity. That's what I will say.
Would you like to name a few schemes that you like from the categories that you have mentioned?
Shalini Sekhri: So, I think the ones that have been consistent will continue to keep performing. So, in the mid and small-cap space, it's the usual suspects—well-managed large schemes—HDFC, Tata, Nippon and Franklin. These are some of the ones that have schemes which have not just delivered from last Diwali to now, but if you look at the three-year or five-year track record, they are looking pretty good.
I think even in the hybrid category, actually, if you can look at say aggressive hybrid funds, you have got some good schemes—from the ICCI Prudential basket, Edelweiss, the UTI aggressive fund is looking pretty good. Again, I must say the past performance is not indicative of the future. But if I look at a one-year, three-year or five-year track records, the kind of stable fund management teams they have, I would think, on the margin of safety, these would be good names to go with.