The Mutual Fund Show: Investing In Real Estate Through REITs

SEBI defines multi-asset funds as an amalgamation of investment in three asset classes, with each having a minimum weightage of 10%.

Real estate is one of the most commonly invested assets among other options in such funds, said Hemant Rustagi, chief executive officer at Wiseinvest.

However, a 10% weightage on real estate, which is generally the case, is just done for the mere purpose of diversification, according to Mohit Gang, the founder of Moneyfront.

Therefore, it is suggested to purely invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts if one is interested in the sector, rather than investing in it through the mutual fund route which is not a full-fledged way of taking exposure into this product, Gang said.

REITs are like a window to the world of actual real estate where it allows exposure with a meagre start of Rs 10 to Rs 15,000 unlike comparatively expensive property rates. Investors should be aware that REITs can only invest in commercial properties as of now and not residential properties, Rustagi said.

The first REIT that came into being was the Embassy REIT in 2019 backed by the Blackstone Group, followed by K Raheja's Mindspace, then Brookfield Asset Management Co.'s REIT and the most recent one being the Nexus Select REIT, Gang said. These are the only four REITs listed on the exchange, he said, highlighting the small size of the space.

According to Rustagi, the return on investment in REITs usually come in two or three different forms which can be rental income, dividends, or capital gains.

Some of the pros of REITs are that it is listed, liquidity is good, the price discovery is there on the exchange and the rental yields are fairly robust where one can anticipate a regular income, Gang said.

Rustagi recommended to solely allocate only a part of the debt portfolio to REITs. "It can't replace the equity portfolio," he said.

