The Mutual Fund Show: Invest Simple For Better Returns

Ashish, I was looking at what you were thinking of, amongst things that you are thinking of starting from an asset allocators' perspective and create an investment charter. Now talk to us a bit about this.

Ashish Shanker: So, this has been my experience personally as well as while dealing with clients that 90% of the outcomes on portfolios are behavioural. When I say that what happens is, it's very easy to say that I will invest when the markets fall, but you saw what happened during the pandemic, markets fell 40% and clients froze. A lot of people got scared and you know, we didn't see so much of the flows. But similarly, when markets are flying and you are feeling very good about markets, and obviously at that time valuations are expensive, you tend to end up over investing in equities.

As Kirtan mentioned, even in fixed income, what happens is when the returns are looking very good, they are normally looking good when the interest rates have come off. You have mark-to-market gains and at that point in time people end up investing for a long duration.

So, our biggest or my biggest learning over the last 25 years of being in wealth management is that if you can manage the behavioural side of investors, 80-90% of your battle is won.

So, one of the great hacks to ensure that behaviorally you stick to your plan is writing down that plan. We have a concept called investment charter, now someone else could call it by some other name but essentially, it's a document where you write down how your portfolio will be managed from a longer-term perspective. And it's not that it is cast in stone, keep refining it based on your experiences and your behaviour. But at some point, in time, you will get a reasonable sense of how you think your portfolio should be managed and what kind of risks you can stomach along the investment journey.

So simple things like Kirtan mentioned, let's say, if you are an aggressive investor, you could say that my portfolio will oscillate between 60 to 80% in equity. Similarly, you could say that debt could be between 20 to 40% of the portfolio.

Now, typically, why a range is because as an aggressive investor as well, if markets have run up and done extremely well, you could set some valuation parameters, where you feel that you should actually be a little under allocated to equities, and vice versa. Let's say you hit the pandemic and markets have sold off 40%. Now instead of trying to predict when the market will sell-off or what will happen to markets, you say that if that event happens, I will do this. So, you can take some money off debt and put it in equities.

Similarly in debt, I like what Kirtan said, you know, if let's say 30 to 40% of your portfolio is getting allocated in debt, 20% you can do in long duration, 20% you can do in short duration. So, you are not taking any interest rate risk, but based on how markets move even within debt, you can veer more towards duration when interest rates go up and vice versa and you can also model in let's say, some gold in the portfolio.

Gold is typically an insurance and a protection on the portfolio, and I always tell investors on a lighter note that you should have whatever allocation you feel is appropriate my view is you should have between 10 to 20% otherwise it doesn't move the needle. But you should have allocation in gold, and you should pray that it doesn't work because if that part of the portfolio is working, which means there's a crisis somewhere in the globe, and the rest of your portfolio is under stress. But even if gold doesn't work and doesn't do well for you, you should be happy because you know, the rest of your portfolio will be fine. So, I think the investment charter is a very important document.

I actually urge and advise all families to do it and actually over time you should share it with your spouse and involve them in the portfolio review process, so that you also create a situation where you know, if you are unable to manage the portfolio, you know, there is awareness amongst other family members. So, this is something which I genuinely believe if someone has not done, anytime is a good time to start.

So basic asset allocation documentation what you will do if something happens in each asset class, and similarly how often do you rebalance. I prefer a yearly rebalance. But you know with time with your advisor, you can figure out what works for you.