The Mutual Fund Show: How To Optimise Portfolio Returns As RBI Takes A Pause
Analysts say investors must clearly define the core and satellite portions of the portfolio.
With the recent policy decision by the RBI to pause interest rate hikes, analysts are advising investors to reassess their investment strategies, particularly in utilising the satellite part of their portfolio to optimise returns.
According to Swarup Mohanty of Mirae Asset Management, investors can cash in on thematic opportunities to “add that simple kicker to your core (portfolio) to enhance returns.”
Also, investors need to be savvy about their satellite portion, as exit calls are crucial in thematic or sectoral funds, said Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle.
Both analysts emphasised on the importance of clearly defining the core and satellite portions of the portfolio, leaving the former mostly undisturbed.
"I think too many changes to the portfolio because the cycles have shortened so much, can be a little counterproductive," said Singh. "I would still prefer that the core portfolio should not be disturbed too much. Unless there is something which is really eye-catching."
Looking ahead, Singh and Mohanty agreed that the policy scenario will see a pause in rate hikes instead of a rate cut. Mohanty also said that there is some time before interest rates turn.
"I will also agree with Gurmeet saying that there is a pause phase and then once that pause phase is over, the reverse can happen," said Mohanty.
Regarding whether investors should pre-empt their investments in anticipation of such events, Mohanty advised a good SIP in tactical allocation would yield "good results for investors," but it should be done between "now and when the data becomes good."
Watch the full interview here:
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Swarup, congratulations on 15 years.
Swarup Mohanty: Thank you so much for having me on this show and so special to do it with Gurmeet. It is a big moment for us and completing 15 years when you start in 2008.
With that backdrop, please keep that in mind, never a great time to start business anywhere in the world in 2008. But from there to here has been a journey and thank you so much for your wishes.
What the RBI has done and what people believe the global central bankers might start doing as well over the course of the next six months, does it warrant a change in investing patterns and is there a mutual fund way to do it?
Swarup Mohanty: I was very lucky that in the morning when we started this discussion on one of the channels to call out a pause possibility. That was the house view that came about that there was quite genuine reason for a pause, and it did play out.
But I personally believe that it's early to sort of call it, yet I think the RBI would like to wait and watch and take stock of everything that has happened and that's what would be happening globally. I think let's face some facts that three-four months ago when the globe had kind of concluded that the interest rate had kind of peaked out, a lot changed with the some of the bank news coming out on the contrary. So, I do believe that the global data is still fragile and it's always good to watch this space rather than jump into some conclusions very early.
Let's wait for the next action of the RBI and then form some opinion is my take on the whole thing, but from investing perspective, we have always as a country been from the equity side and I will start with the equity side, very specific to market cap investing.
Most of the portfolios are skewed between the market large, mid-cap and small-cap investing and over the last fifteen years of our journey, twelve years we have been harping on the fact that beyond market cap there are good thematic possibilities, primarily on two things because one you have to differentiate between a theme and a sector.
A sector is a subset of the theme, and a theme grows over a period of time, so, we have called out some themes and at this moment, from an India perspective, we do believe that there is a lot of scope and post PLI the manufacturing theme comes into play along with possibilities in say, the healthcare as well as I.T. which are probably at the bottom of some of the valuation.
So, if one can graduate to these opportunities which are there in front of you, a lot can be done through the satellite part of the portfolio to add that simple kicker to your core to enhance returns is our house view.
Gurmeet, do you sense that it's the time to play or pre-empt the possible long pause or a cut and are you doing that via the mutual fund route, how do you propose that if you believe that's the way to go in the first place?
Gurmeet Chadha: My first issue is, I think we probably are in for a pause for a longer period of time, then the cut playing out. The bond market might show that a little early, which it always does, whether it's U.S. or India and I think too many changes to the portfolio, because the cycles have shortened so much, can be a little counterproductive. Because I would rather go with the fund manager who runs a flexi multi-cap approach, who has been good at reading trends.
I think Mirae has been one fund house which has been very consistent in reading those trends. So, I would go with fund managers who are right now reducing maybe a bit of financials because most of them were overweight financials were 30-35%. Are they increasing in auto a little bit? Are they increasing energy? Are they increasing services? Are they increasing the consumer discretionary part?
And I have already seen some portfolios with almost 12% weightage to auto about 10-11% weightage to energy so we are seeing that trend. So, I would still prefer that the core portfolio should not be disturbed too much. Unless there is something which is really eye-catching.
When you think that somebody is really taking a bold call, for example last year again, quoting a fund and not a recommendation, SBI Contra took a call of going more to cash. They were only net long at 78% and they went overboard on energy and utilities and underweight other sectors like IPM, and it paid off for them. That's one fund which is a double-digit unless something is of that call which and the name is Contra. You want to be a little contrarian to the market. So, unless something's up that call, I don't think so, it should be disturbed.
The satellite portion as Swarup also mentioned, so I think the core which is at 80-85% should not be disturbed. The satellite portion I think would be something if you are a little more savvy because exit calls are important. You can't just buy and sit tight in a thematic or a sectoral fund. I think maybe an infra fund with a combination of a tech fund or something, if you are of savvy view that capex cycle is going to play out.
But I would say at a portfolio level, check what is the weightage, if the weightage of capital goods, auto, tech for example, which you think will do well is already 30-35%, I don't think you should enter that. There is a tax angle, there is a transaction cost angle. So, I think just stay with the discipline and maybe through a thematic side. If you want to do that, and you want to and you are good at tracking it closely, maybe an infra or a digital fund can be added but again, a very small portion.
Swarup, can people kind of pre-empt some of that, even if it means that they might stay the same levels on their NAVs for some period of time. So, it could be tech, it could be BFSI in India, it could be infrastructure, real estate focused on India, what have you?
Swarup Mohanty: I think I will echo what Gurmeet said, this is the satellite part of the portfolio, let's be very clear on that. Don't tinker with the core part of the portfolio and to decide what is the core and satellite is something which you have to set as a goal first, and from the satellite, as obviously the satellite is meant to give you that kicker, so some of these pre-emptive calls can be done for informative investors, don't go by hearsay.
If you have some very good information and then you are able to pre-empt something on that, it's always advisable. If not, please do take the advice of a good advisor and take the step forward. But there is some merit to what you are saying and it's always good to take that pre-emptive measure rather than after it's played out.
Invariably when you see mutual fund flows, mutual fund flows come after the one-year performance of funds have happened. Is it possible to do it before that is what we are discussing. But yes, when interest rates do turn, and I do believe there is some time before that, there is a fair amount of damage which has happened and that needs to be recovered before all this can be discussed at this moment.
I will also agree with Gurmeet saying that there's a pause phase and then once that pause phase is over, the reverse can happen and when the reverse happens, why U.S. tech, we will see some amount of impact on the Indian tech also and that's where these kinds of funds make a comeback. Now the question is will you wait for that, or do you start allocating right now? I would feel a good SIP in these things.
These kinds of categories including healthcare would yield good results for investors but again, the caveat is within the tactical part of your allocation, which can give you an upside, the possibility is there. It is between now when the data is bad and when the data becomes good, is the opportunity. When the data becomes good, trust me the market will not give you an opportunity. So, a staggered buy could be a good option is my opinion.
Healthcare, I think they have been at the forefront. They launched I believe the healthcare scheme very recently in the last couple of years.
Swarup Mohanty: In four years. It doubled money in three years.
Gurmeet, give us some options that people can keep in mind or start investing in?
Gurmeet Chadha: I will first give you something which can be added in the core. So, I think there are a few funds which have done very well. ICICI Multicap, I think is one fund where you have auto, services, tech, bit of pharma.
Mirae Focused, I like the top holding you know, they are all top holdings, I obviously get fascinated by stocks in the underlying portfolio and I will always recommend people whenever you pick a focused fund, your view on the top eight-ten holding has to be, so for example, in Mirae Focused fund, you have ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis, SBI making 25-26% of the portfolio. Then you have Reliance, Bharti and there is Syngene, so, I track and in a focused fund you have to be clear what you are buying, and whether there is value there.
So, I think there is value in that focused fund because most of the holdings are down 10-15%, in some cases more despite the market probably clinching back to 17,700 right now. Satellite side don't get too much carried away by a tag, Nasdaq is already up 20% by the way, so sometimes, the news gets reflected in the price far more quickly than we think so.
I think a nice combination of infrastructure fund, I like one infrastructure fund of IDFC because it’s a pure infra fund, it doesn't have any bank. It doesn't have any quasi-infra play. It's basically physical and digital infrastructure which is L&T, ABB, Siemens, Bharti which is for digital infra, right. Pure power, the power of the utilities, and you can top it up with a digital fund or healthcare fund, I think both cases there is value.
I think the way healthcare has been clobbered in the last two years, probably valuations say that there will be no diseases in the globe going forward. So, if you look at the weightage, the overall weighting of pharma in the index is 4%, globally it's about 11-12%. All pharma companies today are less than the HDFC Bank market cap, in terms of market value, so, I think there is value.
There are a lot of the things on branded generics, on API's, which will start reversing with this destocking, which is raw material prices, contract repricing and API space. So, I think there is value there. So, I think a combination of infra and you can choose it, if you can hold a little longer, some pain in pharma, maybe healthcare will probably give you more risk-reward and if you are more in the camp of visible earnings growth maybe tech probably offers you more visible because there are cash flows there.
The stocks are already down 20-25%, so, to me it is infra definitely there, I think there is a capex cycle playing out, you can look at IDFC there and between tech and healthcare, you can choose one for longer if you're happy with backdated returns, maybe Pharma or something, if you want a little more moderate, I think maybe tech.
Swarup, tell us what kind of investors would a large-cap fund in general be suited towards and where do you think your large-cap fund and what kind of investors should apply for it? What are the kinds of returns that people should anticipate from such a fund?
Swarup Mohanty: When you look at the track record, the track record has played out itself, and I will really request investors to check them out themselves. I think what has stood out for me, for the fund, is the consistency which it had bought, but I think in the last one year we have seen a very different kind of scenario in the market.
Today, the erstwhile value looks like growth and the historic growth looks like value. So, one has to keep that in perspective when you are assessing funds like ours in the market. But if you keep that one year aside, the fund has consistently been a benchmark betting fund. But apart from that it has always added investors all these years around and this year also it continues to add investors.
Rs 10,000 from 15 years ago is around Rs 76,000, that's the wealth that has created. So, it's done a fair amount of journey. Yes, the debate of large-cap versus the other caps is burning and rightfully so. Once markets mature, it is the large-cap which comes under the scanner or alpha generation or benchmark meeting. Probably not as all large-caps are going through that cycle.
But here's the thing. I mean, that's been the house view post Covid. We felt that it is always advantageous large companies, it has advantages large balance sheets with cash to withstand the damage of Covid and we believe that a lot of mid and small balance sheets will be tested and there will be a fair amount of consolidation in the market.
You pick up any sector of the top five companies would have added to market share and then look at the way the FIIs selling has happened and at this moment and Gurmeet will echo in what I say is that the Indian data in our careers has not been as strong as what we are seeing now.
When the dust sort of settles and the reversal of money comes, the money will buy the top 50 stocks, that's the nature of money. So, from a risk-reward perspective, we have been always favouring large-caps and it's a core portfolio catering to all possible investors across the country, whether they buy Mirae Asset large cap, or any other large-cap is a separate issue.
But the large-cap per se at this moment does have merit in in the possibility of good upside on the rebound of this money and trust me, the Indian data is so strong that when the dust settles the money will reverse and it will reverse to Nifty 50 stocks.
Gurmeet, what kind of investors should look at a large-cap fund and what kind of return should anticipate as well?
Gurmeet Chadha: I think a large fund can deliver if managed well. A lot of us stay too focused on what to pick, we don't pay too much focus on how much to pick up and for how long. So, it's the size of the picking also which matters, in which Mirae has done well in large-cap in particular with the sizing they do in the picks they like, and you will see a lot of stocks at 8-9-10% in the portfolio.
So, when we look at the portfolio factsheet and that explains why it has done better than benchmark and most of the large-cap stocks have struggled. I think large-caps are good for beginners. If you are making an entry into the market, I think you want more stability and they're more predictable. These are more known companies that are funded by market cap as per the regulatory definition. The fund has to invest the majority of the portfolio there.
I think the nominal GDP growth is where your expectation should be large cap. I think India should still continue to grow at 11-12 % nominal GDP growth, 6-7% GDP around 4-5% inflation. I think large-cap funds historically have been able to mirror that over long periods.
If you see Mirae’s five-year returns, it's around 11%. Three years returns obviously would have a Covid base impact. If you look at 10-year returns, it's actually about 15-16% and that's because of the alpha but if you take normalised returns, it would be between the nominal GDP. I am more in the camp that you should have both passive and active, I think this debate is overstretched in my view. There will be periods where actives will do well, there have been periods where passives have done well in the last few years.
So maybe a Nifty 50 fund or large cap, both can be considered to be one passive, one active. Secondly, I think the qualitative side should also have a few styles, we have discussed so much data, so much alpha so much standard deviation.There is the qualitative side of the portfolio, which is having different styles and every year there is a different fund manager who does well.
It was Motilal in 2017, it was Axis in 2019, Mirae’s rate has been more consistent. It was Parag Parikh some time back, so every time you can't keep changing everyone, it's like then catching the last bogie of the train can't be replaced. Somebody will be the last bogie always, but the bogie can change, you see how engine stays at various stations, so have also some styles in the portfolio.