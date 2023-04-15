The Mutual Fund Show: How To Optimise Portfolio Returns As RBI Takes A Pause

Gurmeet Chadha: I will first give you something which can be added in the core. So, I think there are a few funds which have done very well. ICICI Multicap, I think is one fund where you have auto, services, tech, bit of pharma.

Mirae Focused, I like the top holding you know, they are all top holdings, I obviously get fascinated by stocks in the underlying portfolio and I will always recommend people whenever you pick a focused fund, your view on the top eight-ten holding has to be, so for example, in Mirae Focused fund, you have ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis, SBI making 25-26% of the portfolio. Then you have Reliance, Bharti and there is Syngene, so, I track and in a focused fund you have to be clear what you are buying, and whether there is value there.

So, I think there is value in that focused fund because most of the holdings are down 10-15%, in some cases more despite the market probably clinching back to 17,700 right now. Satellite side don't get too much carried away by a tag, Nasdaq is already up 20% by the way, so sometimes, the news gets reflected in the price far more quickly than we think so.

I think a nice combination of infrastructure fund, I like one infrastructure fund of IDFC because it’s a pure infra fund, it doesn't have any bank. It doesn't have any quasi-infra play. It's basically physical and digital infrastructure which is L&T, ABB, Siemens, Bharti which is for digital infra, right. Pure power, the power of the utilities, and you can top it up with a digital fund or healthcare fund, I think both cases there is value.

I think the way healthcare has been clobbered in the last two years, probably valuations say that there will be no diseases in the globe going forward. So, if you look at the weightage, the overall weighting of pharma in the index is 4%, globally it's about 11-12%. All pharma companies today are less than the HDFC Bank market cap, in terms of market value, so, I think there is value.

There are a lot of the things on branded generics, on API's, which will start reversing with this destocking, which is raw material prices, contract repricing and API space. So, I think there is value there. So, I think a combination of infra and you can choose it, if you can hold a little longer, some pain in pharma, maybe healthcare will probably give you more risk-reward and if you are more in the camp of visible earnings growth maybe tech probably offers you more visible because there are cash flows there.

The stocks are already down 20-25%, so, to me it is infra definitely there, I think there is a capex cycle playing out, you can look at IDFC there and between tech and healthcare, you can choose one for longer if you're happy with backdated returns, maybe Pharma or something, if you want a little more moderate, I think maybe tech.