The Mutual Fund Show: How To Invest Amid Market Volatility

With the pummeling in small-cap and mid-cap stocks, their fundamentals are being looked at. The companies are being looked at more closely. Do you see an impact of that? The generic advice is that in the long term, everything will be fine? But how long is that going to be?

Hemant Rustagi: Since we are talking about these two segments, specifically mid and small, we know that they tend to be more volatile than large caps. But obviously, in the long run, they also have the potential to deliver better returns than large caps.

And when I am talking about large caps it is obviously relative to one's own time horizon. My view is that, anyone who has been investing in these segments in a proper proportion, I don't think investors need to worry about the recent volatility specially in these two segments. And the reason for that is that we have seen that time and again, you will see the volatility for different reasons. It is a natural phenomenon. Every equity investor has to deal with it.

Now, you mentioned how long is the long term. If I am someone who is investing for my children's education or for my own retirement, which could be maybe 10-15-20 years away, and am very sure about the allocations that are made to these two segments, and I am investing through SIP, I don't think I need to worry about it.

The problem is when you, as an investor, try to do what your fund manager is supposed to do. For example, you talked about valuations. But that is the job of the fund manager to see where the valuations are high and where the valuations look good and make changes in the portfolio. That is why the money is entrusted to the fund manager.

For me, as an investor, I need to really focus on how much of my money is being allocated to these two segments. And as long as I am investing in a disciplined manner, with a clearly defined time horizon, I don't think any investor needs to really worry.