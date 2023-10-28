The Mutual Fund Show: How To Invest Amid Market Volatility
India's benchmark stock indices fell for six consecutive sessions before recovering on Friday, triggered by global headwinds.
Market corrections elicit mixed reactions as seasoned investors consider it an opportunity and increase allocation while newcomers get jittery, according to experts.
"I think the macros look good," said Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research and Analytics. "...if fundamentally, there are no issues, then any sort of a broader market correction is an opportunity and a lot of investors—especially investors who are doing investments via staggered mode such as STP and SIPs—have started to understand that," she told BQ Prime.
Volatility In Mid And Small Caps Natural
Mid and small caps are more volatile than large caps, but in the long run, they have the potential to deliver better returns, according to Hemant Rustagi, chief executive officer of Wiseinvest.
"I don't think investors need to worry about the recent volatility, specially in these two segments," he said, noting that volatility is a natural phenomenon in equity markets. He also highlighted the importance of discipline in investing and having a clearly defined time horizon for financial goals.
An investor's risk appetite and the combination portfolio must be in sync, concurred Bajpai. She said for mid caps, investment through the index route is a "decent choice".
"It is great for investors who have a very long time, because the divergence is really huge within the mid caps as well as in terms of returns. And I think, the scope for outperformance is gradually reducing," she said.
Within the small-cap segment, Bajpai said there is a decent scope for alpha generation by fund managers, though they may still be "slightly away from pure passive strategies". Investors parking their funds in this segment should brace for a longer time period to actually reap the returns, she said.
Rustagi said investors have been taking exposure to these segments through index and multicap funds.
"I think when you are investing through these, there is a rebalancing, which is happening from the fund manager’s side. If you feel that there is time that you need to allocate more to equity, automatically the money goes into different segments. So, I think that is a better approach," he said.
Is there a sense of panic that typically follows phases of correction in the markets, when it comes to mutual fund investors and retail investors?
Prableen Bajpai: We have seen a decent movement in the large-cap index, and of course a phenomenal—about more than four times—movement in the mid-cap and small-cap segment. And when you see a little correction, I think a lot of investors who have been in the markets, who have seen how the markets move, are actually excited to take this as an opportunity and in fact, increase allocations.
At the same time, for newer investors—people, who started a month or two back—I think the concerns are there that, we have just started, and the investments are already starting to look bad. So, I think it is a mixed reaction.
But definitely, if I think the macros look good, if fundamentally, there are no issues, then any sort of a broader market correction is an opportunity and a lot of investors—especially investors who are doing investments via staggered mode such as STP and SIPs—have started to understand that.
So yes, everybody looking at their portfolios feels bad that there is a bit of red, but I haven't witnessed that much of a panic, at least from our investors till now.
With the pummeling in small-cap and mid-cap stocks, their fundamentals are being looked at. The companies are being looked at more closely. Do you see an impact of that? The generic advice is that in the long term, everything will be fine? But how long is that going to be?
Hemant Rustagi: Since we are talking about these two segments, specifically mid and small, we know that they tend to be more volatile than large caps. But obviously, in the long run, they also have the potential to deliver better returns than large caps.
And when I am talking about large caps it is obviously relative to one's own time horizon. My view is that, anyone who has been investing in these segments in a proper proportion, I don't think investors need to worry about the recent volatility specially in these two segments. And the reason for that is that we have seen that time and again, you will see the volatility for different reasons. It is a natural phenomenon. Every equity investor has to deal with it.
Now, you mentioned how long is the long term. If I am someone who is investing for my children's education or for my own retirement, which could be maybe 10-15-20 years away, and am very sure about the allocations that are made to these two segments, and I am investing through SIP, I don't think I need to worry about it.
The problem is when you, as an investor, try to do what your fund manager is supposed to do. For example, you talked about valuations. But that is the job of the fund manager to see where the valuations are high and where the valuations look good and make changes in the portfolio. That is why the money is entrusted to the fund manager.
For me, as an investor, I need to really focus on how much of my money is being allocated to these two segments. And as long as I am investing in a disciplined manner, with a clearly defined time horizon, I don't think any investor needs to really worry.
The average NAV for small-cap funds year to date was up 22%. If I compare that with say the SME 100, that had a return of about 30%. For mid-cap funds, the average NAV was up 18% year to date, and the index performed about 24%.
What is the best option, Prableen? A lot of seasoned investors now realise that these dips are opportunities. How should you go about that? What are the options you should look at, and are ETFs also good options here?
Prableen Bajpai: I feel that for mid-caps, actually taking the index route is a decent choice. So, there is in fact a huge divergence between the best performers and the worst performers and it is not just on a year-to-date basis.
If you see five-year returns, seven-year returns, 10-year returns there is always a 10% to 15% difference as well in the best and worst performers.
So, for investors who can actually choose a decent fund for themselves or have somebody to guide them with it, definitely you should continue with your investments or if you don't have the mid-cap or small-cap space segment, depending on the risk appetite, just like Hemant mentioned. Your risk appetite and the combination portfolio that you have, they must be in sync. So, if that is the case, then definitely you can increase a bit of allocation if there is still scope. Otherwise, you continue with investments.
And, for those looking for a newer investment now, ETFs are only a different mode of investing in equities. I think, for retail investors, index funds can actually do the job.
But within the small-cap segment, I think there is still a decent scope for alpha generation by the small-cap fund managers and I think we may be still slightly away from pure passive strategies, though we already do have a micro-cap index also available for the investors which is the 501st to the 750th companies’ allocation we get.
So, I think within mid caps, index can be picked along with the active fund depending on what the situation is.
The investors fall in for the recency bias, as they want to make 70% to 80% returns very, very quickly. We have seen the micro-cap index is up 70% year-to-date. So, I think a staggered approach and patience is important overall.
Hemant, the volume of inflows in small-cap, mid-cap, micro-cap funds and the realisation that there is great opportunity here has clearly grown. In the last few months, a slew of AMCs have said no more lump sum investments. They have got too much cash with them, and they are wondering what to do with it. Has an appetite sort of outgrown the opportunity or is there much more left?
Hemant Rustagi: There are a couple of important aspects we need to see. One is that, before this rally began in mid caps and small caps, where was the action? The action was more in the large caps. Obviously, in those kinds of situations, more allocation was going into flexi cap or may be large cap.
Second, you just mentioned that some fund houses have stopped taking lump sum money, specifically in the small cap, not in the mid cap. But I think, a couple of funds stopped taking lump sum money, for almost one-and-a-half-year back.
So, I think, every fund manager has been looking at it with a different perspective.
Let us not forget that these two segments are very important in any equity portfolio. As I mentioned, earlier, both these segments have the potential to deliver higher returns. And what we are seeing also is that not many investors are now going directly into the large cap. They are all actually opting for flexi cap, because there is some flexibility of having some allocation to mid and small caps.
So clearly, as long as an investor, if you felt that there was not that kind of exposure to these two segments as should have been, and you have been increasing that, or even as a new investor, if you're allocating money to these two segments in line with your risk profile, I think there is no issue at all.
Every fund house has been taking money through SIPs with a clearly defined time horizon. You can definitely continue, and this volatility will end after some time. You will see volatility again, something which is going to happen time and again. So, I don't think the investors need to be really focused too much on that.
Prableen, appetite versus opportunity. How do you see that setting in? Clearly, investors are looking at this space. They have that risk appetite. But, are fund managers deploying their capital in an efficient enough manner? Are there enough ideas out there?
Prableen Bajpai: Absolutely. On the first part of your question—alignment of your risk appetite and if actually investors do have the risk appetite—I feel that there will be 50% of them who have also fallen in the trap, where they don't look at the past returns and start investing because you know, making money in the stock markets involves a lot of patience and it is a long term, sort of time period that you have to give.
Just take a look at how the Nifty 50, midcap 150 and 250 indices have performed since 2016. They were up for two years. The small cap index was up in 2016 and 2017. It fell very badly in 2018 and 2019, down by 26% and 10%, when Nifty was doing perfectly fine. It was up in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 again, it was down by 3.65%. And of course, this year, we have seen a decent rally of 25%.
So, with small caps especially, it will not be that the returns are coming in a smoother fashion. So, if investors have parked their money with may be a bit of the greed element as well, I think they will have to brace for a longer time period, that they have to stay put, to actually reap the returns from the segment.
As far as the deployments are concerned, I think what was happening is that too much money was coming in too soon within these two segments and I think it was only to enhance the experience of the existing investors and the new investors that the wrong allocations are not taken by fund managers. They wanted the time. The insight that we got when we spoke to fund houses was that they are looking at the right opportunity to make those additional investments. A lot of them were even holding cash.
And they do have the option. Beyond 65%, they can definitely move it to mid, and large cap as well. So, 65% is the minimum they need to keep for a small cap in the small cap and mid cap in the respective market/fund segments.
So, I think, now may be they would actually get that opportunity where they can pick companies of their choice. I think if we look at, the last five, seven years, the size of the mid-cap and small-cap companies has gone up phenomenally. So, small caps are not tiny as they used to be. So is the case in the mid caps too.
Prableen, you talked about being nimble and the greed factor. With that greed factor, of course comes higher risks. Is this the time to be a little nimble, or should this be a sort of shut-your-eyes, trust-the-process kind of an approach?
Prableen Bajpai: I think for a retail investor, you have to go with the process, because even if you take a higher allocation, how big is it going to be? And you have to go on setting and investing for your financial goals. And achievement of those financial goals is the primary motive for majority of the retail investors.
I think that is the best way to invest because, with a time horizon—this is where I want to reach. And that, automatically sets your risk appetite also, if you are not very sure about it.
So, I think going and trusting the process is much more important. The journey in equities is never linear. It will be nonlinear. And, I think, you have to brace for those ups and downs that are going to be there in the markets. But yes, any opportunity I think let us say a 4% or 5% fall further from here, definitely a bit of a switch can be done into the segment which you like.
Hemant, what would you advise to do? Shut your eyes and trust, or follow the process, or a bit of a wait-and-watch right now, because I don't think anyone is in a position to say that most of the volatility is behind us.
Hemant Rustagi: I agree with you. Like I mentioned earlier, we have seen the volatility now, and we will see volatility even in future for different reasons.
