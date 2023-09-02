The Mutual Fund Show: How To Choose The Right Scheme

A sound investment strategy to meet financial goals involves setting the time horizon correctly, identifying the risk appetite, and having the right allocation, according to experts.

"The risk appetite keeps changing with the market conditions," Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "The objective is to be able to meet your financial goals. If you have the time horizon correctly measured, then it is much easier for any investor to decide on the right allocation for themselves."

Bharat Pareek, head of product and segment, private wealth management, ICICI Securities, said an investor's risk appetite should define "at what risk you can sleep with, not what risks you can take".

For asset allocation and risk appetite, factors such as time horizon and financial goals are crucial, he said. "We tell our clients to do a three-part portfolio allocation rather than jumping into an asset allocation and just doing the risk appetite calculation."

While core allocation should have a diversified portfolio which can generate 10%-15% return along with some volatility, any additional capital can be deployed for higher risk portfolio like small caps, mid caps, and private equity, Pareek said.

"Make sure that you don't crisscross each other, don't relocate portfolio just because markets are moving. Just maintain your asset allocation and don't move the money around," he said.

Changing risk appetite can only happen gradually and not overnight. "If you have the horizon, gradually you can move from one asset class to the other as comfort develops, and this is what we call the familiarity bias. People are so comfortable with a certain asset class that it really takes a lot of effort and a lot of hand-holding as well for them to break those biases," Bajpai said.

Various new fund offers have been launched over the past few years and have generated a lot of interest, the experts said.

"This year, till now we have seen 69 of them (NFOs). Very interesting combination, because newer AMCs are coming and every new AMC has to launch its own product. So, you will see a lot of the new AMC products there and rise in the passives as well," Bajpai said.