The Mutual Fund Show: How To Buy The Dips, Stay Diversified In 2023

Feroze Azeez: The retail investor needs to respect all the risks, not just get carried away with one risk because some of those risks are optically visible. Some of them are camouflaged risks, especially when we speak of inflation so much over the last six-eight months globally.

From a global context perspective and Indian context perspective and having large amounts of debt or debt-related instruments, which is what we are, the third largest economy from a household savings standpoint but when you look at the savings, are they being as productive as they could be over the last couple of decades. If you reflect that's where we have gone wrong. We have gone right in the extent of saving. We have not transformed those savings into the right investments. I think that's one thing we should correct in the subsequent years. That's what a retail investor should think of.

The second thing is to think of is going forward that he should not look at the rear-view mirror as much. If you look at the last four or five instances of people buying performance. They have gone wrong in 2020, be the NASDAQs of the world, be those Cryptos, be those stocks, you name it, you will see that people have the tendency of buying past performance. That's one key learning we take back from 2022.

Now coming to looking forward, I think all four assets which are there, are relevant to each individual at a point in time, not falling in love with one of them is the key investor attribute we should aspire for. Like, I meet several people in the marketplace, somebody who has fallen in love with the FD, he will be with the FD for all his life. If somebody's fallen into real estate, irrespective of what the cycle is, they will stay with the course. So, these four assets all have some importance in this year. Unlike most of the past years.

All four could have some weightages is the first point, and equity of course from an Indian standpoint, would be the key asset class to build for the retail investors and they are doing a great job. Let's not take away the credit, the SIP numbers moving from 11,900 in April to some 13,500 is a great representation of an informed retail investor during the most volatile times.