The Mutual Fund Show: For How Long Should You Stay Invested In Small-, Mid-Cap Schemes?

Mrin, how do you look at existing investments or coming up investments into mid-cap and small-cap funds considering that not just that the Nifty is at 20,000, it can be at 30,000 in some years down the line?

Mrin Agarwal: I think as always, when we see markets rallying, we also see a lot of trend chasing happening and I think that's exactly what's played out this time where there's been a lot of trend chasing on investing in small-caps and mid-caps and when I am happy to see that but the only thing that worries me is that is this money really in for the long-term, or is it just trying to capitalise on some short-term market moves.

So, I think for all of those investors, who have invested already in this space, whether it's a few years back or whether it is recently, of course my advice would always be that they have the right time frame of investment and typically for mid-caps and small caps.

We do advise you to have at least 10 years of holding horizon. So, if you have just entered in the last couple of months, we still have a long way to go and don't look at this as a quick money-making mechanism because honestly, I think the reinvestment risk is going to be quite high. I mean, I don't think that it's going to be easy to say that, okay, I will quickly exit and then I will just go and put my money somewhere else.

So, I think that's what investors need to be really cautious about and also new investors who are looking at this space, because they are seeing the recent performance, need to keep the same aspect in mind that have the 10-year holding horizon and remember that these mid-caps and small-caps can be extremely volatile. So, are you ready to face this risk or not is another aspect that you need to consider.