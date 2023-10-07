The Mutual Fund Show: Equity Investing Strategy For Beginners
The basic thumb rule for new investors and how to invest in small caps.
The basic thumb rule any equity market investor is to have a five-year horizon and clarity of financial goals, according to experts.
"When you have a five-year horizon, the companies in the index will deliver certain profits," said Sunil Subramanium, managing director and chief executive of Sundaram Mutual Fund. Those profits will belong to the investors, whether bought through index or growth fund, he said.
"Five years plus if you stay put, you are on a fairly comfortable wicket to get inflation-beating returns. So, as a startup investor in equities, please get that clarity in your mind."
Stagger Investments And Portfolio Allocation
Ruchi Sankhe, investment advisor at Infinity Advisors, said though equity is a long-term investment, an investor should be cautious and stagger their investments.
"I would tell those investors who are starting out to be a little bit more cautious and try and stagger the investments rather than putting the entire amount that you have right now, because it may not be a smooth ride from here onwards."
Sankhe explained that portfolio allocation depends upon the corpus that can effectively help the investor achieve their financial goals. The risk profile can be conservative, balanced, or aggressive.
"I always believe it makes sense to have portfolio allocation across different asset classes. So, you may want to capture different market caps in your asset allocation. You may want to capture different kinds of strategies within growth, value," she said.
Small-Cap Investing
When it comes to investing in small caps, Subramanium said a fund manager should look at three factors—sustainable EPS (earnings per share) or cash flow growth for that company, corporate governance and whether the company is a market share gainer.
"If you tick all these boxes, most probably, this company is going to be a high value company, because there are 44 other mutual fund houses with small-cap schemes, which are all going to be thinking the same way," he said.
Edited Excerpts From The Interview:
Sunil, considering that we are near the 20,000-mark on the Nifty 50, how should startup investors begin their journey?
Sunil Subramanium: First of all, it depends on the lifetime of your investment. I think it is very important for investors to understand for what time frame they are expected to remain in the equity markets.
As you mentioned at the beginning of the programme that you are talking about startup investor or somebody, who is new to the equity markets. For them, I would say stay away from the equity markets if you are looking to make a quick buck within one, two, or even three years.
So, first things first. Do you have a clear five-year investment horizon in your mind? If you do, then the market levels do not matter, because the market's absolute levels like 20,000 or 30,000 are meaningless numbers. They represent the cumulative addition of profits over the years of the companies in that index and they are shown at a particular level.
So, it doesn't matter, because when you enter, the stock market has the ability to give you returns on future earnings of these companies. So, what has happened in the past for them to reach these levels of share prices that the index reflects a particular number is all in the history. It is the future that the market delivers returns from. And, the two things that deliver in the future are: one is the future profit growth of the earnings in the index or the fund portfolio, and the second is that somebody is seeking to pay a price for future earnings.
Let me explain a little bit here. When you have a five-year horizon, in those five years, the companies in the index will deliver certain profits, which rightfully belong to you as the owner of those stocks, whether you buy it in the index or growth fund, number one. So you should make that return.
The second is, when you are going to sell your index portfolio, somebody has to buy it. The price that he is willing to pay for the next five-year output is what you are going to encash at the end of the five years.
The point is, if you just look at the past track record, even at the highest of the highs of the market, the lifetime highs—at various stages, markets have reached lifetime highs—if you stayed five years, two-thirds of the time, you will have a chance of getting inflation-beating returns. It is a probability game naturally. You can’t say it is guaranteed that you will get that. But, five years plus if you stay put, you are on a fairly comfortable wicket to get inflation-beating returns. So, as a startup investor in equities, please get that clarity in your mind.
There are some other things also that you should look at, that we will talk as the show progresses, but first thing is to have a five-year buttoned-down time frame—I will not look at my portfolio until five years are completed. I think that is a basic thumb rule starting point for any equity market investor.
Ruchi, what are the first few things that you tell fresh investors now? Does that conversation slightly change based on where things are, particularly when you are talking about the equity markets?
Ruchi Sankhe: I overall agree that equity is a long-term investment. But you know, the market levels are very high today. And, it is a little bit uncomfortable for new investors. When they see a reduction in value of their funds over the next six to eight months, they get nervous and some of them can even withdraw their funds.
So be cognizant of that and the levels. While the macros and micros for India are not bad at all—and you can see the corporate earnings have been strong—global factors like high interest rates pulling down the equity markets, the U.S. dollar index being at the highest level are making the markets nervous. And that is going to have some impact on investors.
I would actually say that even though five years may be a time frame that you are looking to invest in, please be cautious and stagger your investments. That is how I would approach the rhetoric today with the investors and for existing investors as well. Some of the investors are looking at being underweight and then staggering it again.
So, I think it is quite prudent, because when the markets are at a high, after that for almost 12 months, you will see very muted returns. And, that is not the expectation that equity investors have, when they invest in this asset class.
So, I would tell those investors, who are starting out to be a little bit more cautious and try and stagger the investments rather than putting the entire amount that you have right now, because it may not be a smooth ride from here onwards.
Sunil, in the recent past in 2023, at a point, the small cap index beat the Russell 2000. A lot of people are looking to ride that wave. As a result, a lot of money is chasing very few stocks in that small cap universe. How much of a challenge is it for you when you deal with that recency bias, if we can call it that?
Sunil Subramanium: Absolutely. It is a big challenge as a fund manager, because when people give money in small-cap mutual funds, the restrictions are that 60% of that money has to go into small-cap stocks. And, when you are giving me money, we as an internal fund house have a 5% rule, that not more than 5% can be kept in cash.
So that means, of the money that comes in, 95% has to be deployed. And so, what is the solution? It is a challenge.
So, as a fund manager we look at two solutions. The first is that, buy only quality. So, how do we define quality here? Quality is consistent, sustainable EPS (earnings per share) or cash flow growth for that company over the next foreseeable future. So, the first thing is, I will not buy any company that doesn't give me that. Its share price may be rocking, analysts may be recommending it, but doesn't matter. There has got to be quality as first defined by sustainability.
Second, corporate governance of the ownership plan. Good quality corporate governance is a key.
The third thing is that that the company must be a market share gainer. The definition of quality is—it must be gaining market share, it must have the ability to replicate its portfolio across geographies, as a company it should be expanding.
If you tick all these boxes, most probably, this company is going to be a high value company, because there are 44 other mutual fund houses with small-cap schemes, which are all going to be thinking the same way.
The second aspect is, since I buy the stock with a five-year outlook, what is typically shown in the market is a trailing PE (price-to-earnings) ratio, which is last year's earnings, or a one-year forward PE ratio. And those stocks would reflect a certain high level of valuation when on one year forward PE.
However, as part of my research—that is where our own research becomes important—I will look at the company's earnings over a five-year period, attribute a profitability to a bear case scenario, a bull case scenario, a realistic scenario, and come at a weighted average EPS for the year FY23, FY24, FY25, FY26 and FY27. And, when I then look at it with the information in my hand, and if I feel from a five-year holding—which would effectively mean FY28—if that sounds valuable, I will buy that stock, preferentially, regardless of what the one-year forward PE is showing up. So that is where the benefit of research comes in.
And then, of course, finally, the biggest shastra for any mutual fund manager is diversification. Don't put all your eggs in just a few baskets. Spread your risk across equally so many good quality companies. And, like Ruchi said, given the fact that money flow into this sector is very variable, there could be chances that the portfolio could go down.
But because a lot of the flows coming into small caps are through SIPs—which is an excellent thing done by Indian advisors like Ruchi and all the mutual fund distribution companies—not only will I get money this month, but I will also be getting money every month.
So, if there are future corrections, I will be able to buy these same good quality stocks 5% cheaper, 10% cheaper, over the next 6-12 months. And that rupee cost averaging benefit will ultimately benefit the investor. So, I would say that the counter to that lies in these kind of processes.
Ruchi, when building a portfolio, how to invest with a goal in mind? For example, I need to buy a house in 10 yearsâ€™ time. Do I set that I need three mutual fund schemes in that goal? Do I have an overarching asset allocation strategy saying that okay, I have retirement in 30 years, a house in 10 years, and children's education in five years?
Ruchi Sankhe: Actually, I have a little bit of a different opinion on this. While goal-based investing might work for certain people, it also depends on the corpus of investible surplus that you have. But, otherwise, I am actually a believer of asset allocation and portfolio which is sort of constructed for a longer period of time.
You are right. If the goal is very near term, then the kind of instruments that you will build in will be a lot more conservative, because you can’t handle the volatility then, because you know that you have got a near-term goal that you have to achieve. If it is a longer-term goal, then you can invest in aggressive or, growth-oriented kinds of assets.
But however, depending on the corpus, if it is a larger corpus, I always believe it makes sense to have portfolio allocation across different asset classes. So, you may want to capture different market caps in your asset allocation. You may want to capture different kinds of strategies within growth, value.
Having said that, so that could be but if the corpus is very small and it’s a near-term goal, then you may want to look at conservative kinds of assets or funds that you want to use to lead up to that goal.
So, I have a little bit of a different opinion—that it doesn't have to be just goal-based. Depending upon the corpus, you could actually have a portfolio allocation, which will effectively help you achieve those goals, but the construct or the way to lead the path to that it is a bit different than creating just a goal and then investments