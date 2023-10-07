The Mutual Fund Show: Equity Investing Strategy For Beginners

Sunil Subramanium: First of all, it depends on the lifetime of your investment. I think it is very important for investors to understand for what time frame they are expected to remain in the equity markets.

As you mentioned at the beginning of the programme that you are talking about startup investor or somebody, who is new to the equity markets. For them, I would say stay away from the equity markets if you are looking to make a quick buck within one, two, or even three years.

So, first things first. Do you have a clear five-year investment horizon in your mind? If you do, then the market levels do not matter, because the market's absolute levels like 20,000 or 30,000 are meaningless numbers. They represent the cumulative addition of profits over the years of the companies in that index and they are shown at a particular level.

So, it doesn't matter, because when you enter, the stock market has the ability to give you returns on future earnings of these companies. So, what has happened in the past for them to reach these levels of share prices that the index reflects a particular number is all in the history. It is the future that the market delivers returns from. And, the two things that deliver in the future are: one is the future profit growth of the earnings in the index or the fund portfolio, and the second is that somebody is seeking to pay a price for future earnings.

Let me explain a little bit here. When you have a five-year horizon, in those five years, the companies in the index will deliver certain profits, which rightfully belong to you as the owner of those stocks, whether you buy it in the index or growth fund, number one. So you should make that return.

The second is, when you are going to sell your index portfolio, somebody has to buy it. The price that he is willing to pay for the next five-year output is what you are going to encash at the end of the five years.

The point is, if you just look at the past track record, even at the highest of the highs of the market, the lifetime highs—at various stages, markets have reached lifetime highs—if you stayed five years, two-thirds of the time, you will have a chance of getting inflation-beating returns. It is a probability game naturally. You can’t say it is guaranteed that you will get that. But, five years plus if you stay put, you are on a fairly comfortable wicket to get inflation-beating returns. So, as a startup investor in equities, please get that clarity in your mind.

There are some other things also that you should look at, that we will talk as the show progresses, but first thing is to have a five-year buttoned-down time frame—I will not look at my portfolio until five years are completed. I think that is a basic thumb rule starting point for any equity market investor.