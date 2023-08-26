The Mutual Fund Show: All You Need To Know About Nippon India Innovation Fund

Do you reckon that while you have access to or the opportunity to invest across market caps, that a lot of innovation is happening at the younger end of the market cap curve or is it not so?

Sailesh Raj Bhan: So interestingly, many sub segments of the market today are starting to see that and it's visible to all of us. A lot of these new age companies which are now listed have capital and have created market shares, which are fairly significant and are growing much faster than average revenue growth in India and also getting to profitability fairly quickly, then what initially they would have thought about doing it.

I think that space is very interesting, that is one space which is visible. A large amount of capital has gone into this space in the unlisted side in the last 10 years. I think all of them will be available for investing/listing. So, I think it's a matter of time in the next 12-18 months, we will have a large number of these businesses also coming for listing. There also the focus will be on businesses where they build the right to win and not businesses that are just burning cash for the sake of it.

The second last segment is the multinational space in India. See, India is becoming extremely relevant for global companies and companies which are today established in India, multinational businesses seeded their businesses for the last 20-30-40-50 years. They are now at a takeoff point because that is what is likely to happen when you set up large projects.

You're doing a $5 billion projects, $3 billion project, $10 billion project and that's government investments, even private investments required significant areas of investment in efficiency technology, which are not easily available in Indian companies or at least smaller Indian company.

So, these global competencies and capabilities are an important part we are going to play through this, and this will be visible to us, because certain large business projects and all with the scale at which India is doing now is not comparable to the global project. So, you will have some of these multinationals for business sizes today are very small you know, Rs 3,000, 2000, 5000 crores can be multiples of size in the next 10-15 years. So, this is one space which is interesting.

The third area is all the new age, not necessarily the listed companies but there are a lot of new age teams which are underway today. That is electric vehicle significant transition will happen, all the energy transition space there is significant investments which will come about, and this will feed into the manufacturing space as well. So, there is enough and more technology or differentiation possible to either increase efficiency or drive growth or possibly deliver new kinds of services which are generally not available to traditional guys who have not invested in R&D.

The third space is same select pharma businesses which have built global capabilities not only in the commodity space, but more on the specialty side are also important and interesting opportunities there and lastly, there are a lot of companies redesigning their business model totally. For example, you found some companies with a business model which can have 5-10-15% higher growth rate than the market or the competition in the same area and these sets of businesses generally also tend to have higher profitability because they are working in a very different way and attacking the market very differently and some select business models like these also are there where they have some permanent or material long-term advantages which have been created.

So, these four segments allow us to create a portfolio in this area and like I said, tons of businesses will also list in this area which will be important, like software as a service as a category which is pretty not listed. So, you will have all of this private capital coming to public markets, given that there is no longer the large amount of unlimited private capital which was there in the last few years.