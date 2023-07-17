The Indian Opportunity: Stock Market Correction Possible But Won't Be Deep, Says Sunil Singhania Of Abakkus

India's ongoing stock rally can't be called a "mad bull run" and neither are valuations frothy, according to Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager.

Nifty 50 has only risen by approximately 7%, both in the past 18 months and year-to-date, he said on the sidelines of BQ Prime's The India Opportunity Summit in Mumbai on July 13.

“As far as valuations are concerned, I think profit growth has been phenomenal," he said. According to Singhania, the index is trading at 18.5-19 times its estimated FY25 earnings, which he said "is not cheap" but also does not fall in the "exuberant" category.

Still, he advises caution. Some broader market stocks have doubled or even tripled within just a few months, but investors need not get swept away by momentum in the market.

Even so, he does not expect Indian benchmarks to slide. "Yes, corrections can happen, but we don't see very deep corrections."