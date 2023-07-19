The India Opportunity: PLI Can Be Biggest Game Changer, Says Madhusudan Kela

Production-linked Incentives may be the biggest game changer for India 10–15 years down the line, according to market veteran Madhusudan Kela.

"By giving around Rs 3 lakh crore of PLI incentive spread over 14–15 sectors, the government will generate Rs 60 lakh crore of revenue," Kela said at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity event in Mumbai on July 13. "If we calculate GST under Rs 60 lakh crore, it will be multiples of what they are actually giving."

The managing director of MK Ventures said this would make Indian companies more competitive.

The PLI scheme aims to make the country self-reliant by boosting domestic manufacturing, curbing cheaper imports, and reducing import bills. The objective is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive by offering companies incentives on incremental sales from products manufactured in India over the base year.

The Ebitda margin for the mobile firms in China was 3%; therefore, a 5% incentive on the top line through the PLI scheme would make Indian companies competitive, he said. "The PLI change is going to be a big thing to watch for."