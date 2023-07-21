The India Opportunity: Motilal Oswal's Gautam Duggad On Key Risk For Market
Duggad doesn't agree that equities valued richly as earnings growth has been quite strong.
Many sectors will open up for opportunities as the Indian economy expands towards $5–7 trillion, according to Gautam Duggad, head of research-institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
"The biggest opportunity in my view is in financials, consumption, which remains an evergreen opportunity in India," Duggad said on the sidelines of BQ Prime’s India Opportunity Summit. "Manufacturing is also opening up in the last three–four years with focus on PLI (Production Linked Incentive scheme) and exports."
A whole ecosystem is opening up and then, there are various sectors like real estate, which has slowed down the last 10 years, and capital goods, which are almost in a coordinated upcycle, Duggad said. "So, there are a lot of opportunities for investors who's got a discerning eye and (are) willing to do the hard work."
Risks Around
The biggest risk or other uncertainty around the corner is the 2024 election, Duggad said. It will "acquire a disproportionate importance as we move forward into (the) calendar year 2024".
He also cited the global growth and inflation paradox because it has a significant relevance for the capital flows into India, which has seen some sort of revival after a big drawdown between October 2021 and February 2023.
Equities Outlook
Amid the bull run, Duggad does not agree that equities as an asset class were valued richly as earnings growth had been quite strong.
"Nifty at 19,500 is somewhere about 19 times," he said. "One must remember that the market has spent (the) last 18 months in consolidation."
In between, earnings have gone up around 15%. Therefore, valuations that were at 21 times in October 2021 are now at about 19, according to Duggad.
He agreed that some pockets of mid-caps and small-caps had seen exuberance and their valuations were quite rich, saying that 5–10% pullback index was par for the course any time, which cannot be forecasted.
But for investors with a long-term horizon, Duggad suggested that they be prepared for such kind of pullbacks, which happens very regularly in the market every three–five years.
Capex Cycle
Duggad said the corporate leverage was at a decade low and two factors—higher capacity utilisation and a lower leverage—made a perfect combo for the onset of a new private capex cycle.
The quality of the capex cycle this time around should be far better than 2003 and 2008 because that left behind a huge leverage issue for banking and broader corporate India Inc. in its aftermath, according to Duggad.
"I think this time around, the quality of the capex cycle was very different because the leverage is quite lower."