The India Opportunity: Motilal Oswal's Gautam Duggad On Key Risk For Market

Many sectors will open up for opportunities as the Indian economy expands towards $5–7 trillion, according to Gautam Duggad, head of research-institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"The biggest opportunity in my view is in financials, consumption, which remains an evergreen opportunity in India," Duggad said on the sidelines of BQ Prime’s India Opportunity Summit. "Manufacturing is also opening up in the last three–four years with focus on PLI (Production Linked Incentive scheme) and exports."

A whole ecosystem is opening up and then, there are various sectors like real estate, which has slowed down the last 10 years, and capital goods, which are almost in a coordinated upcycle, Duggad said. "So, there are a lot of opportunities for investors who's got a discerning eye and (are) willing to do the hard work."