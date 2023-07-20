The India Opportunity: Luck Plays A Huge Part In Making Investments, Says Raamdeo Agrawal
Investing is a scenario of preparation meeting opportunity, says Manish Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings.
Identifying a stock and holding on to a position creates value. According to veteran stock picker Raamdeo Agrawal, luck is equally important.
Agrawal, chairperson of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., cited his successful bet on Eicher Motors Ltd. "We bought Eicher as a truck company but it became a phatphatia (motorcycle) company. We got a good business and a good management at a reasonable price."
"Luck plays a huge part in making investments," Agrawal said in a panel discussion on Mental Model For Taking Large Bets at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity summit in Mumbai on July 13.
The internal rate of return of a portfolio changes only when one or two big stocks hit a certain mark, Agrawal said, attributing this gain to two things—the process and research investors go through before buying a stake in the company and luck.
But only those who are prepared to make the most of the opportunity get lucky, according to Manish Chokhani, director at Enam Holdings Pvt.
There is a difference between an investor carrying out the necessary analysis and choosing the stocks from the right field, and a person deciding to bet on a stock simply because he heard something about a certain company and was feeling lucky on a certain day, he said.
The veteran stock picker relief on five Cs while selecting a stock: if the management knows capital allocation, if it has a view on consumer products and upcoming technology in its respective sector, the culture of the company, whether it's compliant, and how it plans to tackle the competition.
Chokhani underscored the significance of target, plan, execute, and review, saying this management cycle should be continuous within a company; otherwise, it will falter no matter how great the business is. "The best companies are relentless."
He cited the example of Bajaj Finance Ltd. where factors like target pricing, costs, risk metrics, and supersising according to niches were important. For Infosys Ltd., he said, it was all about the execution rigour of the company.