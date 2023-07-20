The India Opportunity: Luck Plays A Huge Part In Making Investments, Says Raamdeo Agrawal

Identifying a stock and holding on to a position creates value. According to veteran stock picker Raamdeo Agrawal, luck is equally important.

Agrawal, chairperson of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., cited his successful bet on Eicher Motors Ltd. "We bought Eicher as a truck company but it became a phatphatia (motorcycle) company. We got a good business and a good management at a reasonable price."

"Luck plays a huge part in making investments," Agrawal said in a panel discussion on Mental Model For Taking Large Bets at BQ Prime's The India Opportunity summit in Mumbai on July 13.

The internal rate of return of a portfolio changes only when one or two big stocks hit a certain mark, Agrawal said, attributing this gain to two things—the process and research investors go through before buying a stake in the company and luck.