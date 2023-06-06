The Best Performing Sectoral Indices Since Covid Lows

Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto have posted the best recovery since the Covid-19 lows.

Nifty 50 and Sensex tumbled over 23% each in March 2020 as India imposed strict lockdowns, according to Bloomberg data.

NSE Media fell the most at 37.75%, followed by NSE Realty that slipped 37.44%. The pharma and fast-moving consumer goods declined 5.38% and 6.79%, respectively.

The sector indices, however, have tracked the recovery in the market since then.