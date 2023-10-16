Texmaco Rail Shares Surge Over 11% After Q2 Profit Jumps

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. surged over 11% on Monday after its second-quarter profit jumped.

The company's consolidated net profit rose by 69.99% year-on-year to Rs 20.2 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.

The board has considered and approved demerger of its Infra - Rail & Green Energy division into Belgharia Engineering Udyog Pvt. to ensure a focused business approach, the filing said. The demerger is subject to necessary approvals, including that from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the shareholders and creditors of the company and the National Company Law Tribunal, it said.