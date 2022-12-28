Tesla Dip Buyers Return as Stock Snaps Near-Record Losing Streak

The stock erased a drop of over 4% to trade higher by 3.8% at 6:42 a.m. in New York. It’s poised to slightly trim a 69% loss this year which has put Tesla among the worst performers on the S&P 500 Index in 2022 amid concerns about ebbing demand and wider jitters about growth assets. The company’s value has already slid below that of Walmart Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nvidia Corp. after this year’s slump.