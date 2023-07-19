Temasek Spots Mega Trends To Invest In India

The digitisation of the economy via UPI and ONDC, consumption, healthcare and sustainability living space are "mega trends" in India that are creating opportunities, according to Temasek Holdings Advisors India Pvt.

The investment firm is bullish on India due to long-term cyclical trends of demographics, rising middle class income and policy measures taken by the government in the last few years, said Mohit Bhandari, managing director of investment at Temasek.

"That gives us confidence to put monies where our mouth is ... we are present in India for 19 years and we had portfolios that performed really well," Vishesh Shrivastav, who is also managing director of investment at Temasek, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.