Tejas Networks Shares Hit Record High On Italy Optical Network Deal

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday after it partnered with FibreConnect S.p.A to deploy an end-to-end optical network in Italy.

FibreConnect is a wholesale telecom infrastructure developer based in Italy.

Tejas Networks Ltd. is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FibreConnect. The complete network is being managed using TejNMS, the company’s universal, multi-technology network management system, coupled with an advanced service orchestration solution, as per an exchange filing.