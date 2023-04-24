Tech Surge Sends Valuations to Extremes, but Traders Don’t Care

Optimism that the Federal Reserve will pivot from its most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in four decades – a major headwind for the industry last year – has pushed the S&P 500 Information Technology Index up 19% in 2023 compared with a 7.7% gain for the S&P 500 Index. That’s info tech’s strongest start to a year relative to the S&P 500 since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last month alone, the sector beat the broader gauge by the most in two decades.