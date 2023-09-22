Tech Mahindra Shares Hit 17-Month High On Plans To Consolidate U.S. Units

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.11%, the highest since April 25, 2022, before paring gains to trade 1.86% higher at 11:37 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen 29.4% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.6.

Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold,' and 15 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 14.5%.