Tech Mahindra, Red Hat To Help Telecom Operators Move 5G Workload To Cloud
Telecom operators need reliable infrastructure to maximise flexibility and scale in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Tech Mahindra Ltd. has joined hands with Red Hat Inc. to enable telecom firms to modernise infrastructure and migrate their 5G workload to the cloud.
Using Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services Inc. and Tech Mahindra's NetOps.ai, the communications service providers will be able to move network workloads from their premises to the cloud without changing their existing software stack, according to a statement on Friday.
In order to maximise flexibility and scale in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, telecom operators need a reliable infrastructure that can deliver a consistent experience across cloud environments while meeting network requirements from the core to the edge, said Honore LaBourdette, vice president at Red Hat. "By teaming up with Tech Mahindra, we are able to better equip service providers with the tools they need to be successful in the cloud."
Red Hat, a subsidiary of International Business Machines Corp., is an American software firm that provides open-source products to enterprises. Tech Mahindra, as the company's partner, enables deployment of telecom networks on hybrid cloud.
Deployment of 5G on hybrid cloud with hyper automation will become a strategic imperative for CSPs in reducing their capital and operational expenditure, said Manish Mangal, global head for 5G and network services business at Tech Mahindra. "Together, with Red Hat, we are enabling CSPs and enterprises with a competitive edge by simplifying the 5G Core, Edge and MEC ecosystem."
On Friday, shares of Tech Mahindra fell 2.19% to Rs 1,085.45 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.53% higher at 59,808.97 points.