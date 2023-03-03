Tech Mahindra, Red Hat To Help Telecom Operators Move 5G Workload To Cloud

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has joined hands with Red Hat Inc. to enable telecom firms to modernise infrastructure and migrate their 5G workload to the cloud.

Using Red Hat OpenShift on Amazon Web Services Inc. and Tech Mahindra's NetOps.ai, the communications service providers will be able to move network workloads from their premises to the cloud without changing their existing software stack, according to a statement on Friday.

In order to maximise flexibility and scale in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, telecom operators need a reliable infrastructure that can deliver a consistent experience across cloud environments while meeting network requirements from the core to the edge, said Honore LaBourdette, vice president at Red Hat. "By teaming up with Tech Mahindra, we are able to better equip service providers with the tools they need to be successful in the cloud."