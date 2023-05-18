Teamlease Services Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Teamlease Services Ltd. snapped their three-day winning streak to open lower on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 22.42% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The Bloomberg estimate was Rs 28.72 crore.

Teamlease Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)