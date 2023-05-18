Teamlease Services Shares Fall After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
The company reported a fall in net profit by 22.42% at Rs 23.94 crore, failing to meet the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 28.72 crore.
Shares of Teamlease Services Ltd. snapped their three-day winning streak to open lower on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit declined 22.42% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The Bloomberg estimate was Rs 28.72 crore.
Teamlease Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.55% at Rs 2,027.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,052.27 crore).
Ebitda down 17.94% at Rs 33.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.76 crore).
Ebitda margin at 1.66% vs. 2.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.6%)
Net profit is down 22.42% at Rs 23.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28.72 crore).
Shares of Teamlease Services fell 3.1% to Rs 2,244.65 apiece, compared to a 0.19% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:09 a.m.
The stock fell 3.74% intraday, while the average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its monthly average.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.3%.