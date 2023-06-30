TD Power Systems Shares Jump After 23.8% Stake Changes Hands

Shares of TD Power Systems Ltd. rose over 7%, the most in a week, after 23.8% equity changed hands in a large trade.

About 3.72 crore shares were traded in a large block on exchanges, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The stock rose as much as 7.62% and was trading 6.63% higher at 9:45 a.m. compared to a 0.69% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. Total traded volume stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.7.