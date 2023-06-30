ADVERTISEMENT
TD Power Systems Shares Jump After 23.8% Stake Changes Hands
About 3.72 crore shares were traded in a large block on exchanges.
Shares of TD Power Systems Ltd. rose over 7%, the most in a week, after 23.8% equity changed hands in a large trade. About 3.72 crore shares were traded in a large block on exchanges, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.The stock rose as much as 7.62% and was trading 6.63% higher at 9:45 a.m. compared to a 0.69% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. Total traded volume stood at 20 times its 30-day average...
Shares of TD Power Systems Ltd. rose over 7%, the most in a week, after 23.8% equity changed hands in a large trade.
About 3.72 crore shares were traded in a large block on exchanges, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
The stock rose as much as 7.62% and was trading 6.63% higher at 9:45 a.m. compared to a 0.69% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. Total traded volume stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.7.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT