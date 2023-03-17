TCS Shares Turn Volatile As Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan Quits
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses, after the company's Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan tendered his resignation effective September.
"We wish to inform you that Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on Sept. 15, 2023," TCS said in an exchange filing on Thursday. He will stay on until then to ensure a smooth transition at the helm.
Krithi Krithivasan, president and global head of TCS’s BFSI vertical, has been appointed as the CEO designate, effective March 16. He will go through a transition with Gopinathan and then take over in the next financial year.
Shares of TCS declined 0.79% to Rs 3,159.9 apiece as of 10:01 a.m., compared with a 0.39% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock had moved between a high of Rs 3,195 and a low of Rs 3,144 so far today, versus Rs 3,185 at yesterday's close.
The total traded volume stood at 5.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29.8, implying that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, 15 recommend a 'hold' and 12 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.2%.