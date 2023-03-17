TCS Shares Turn Volatile As Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan Quits

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses, after the company's Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan tendered his resignation effective September.

"We wish to inform you that Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on Sept. 15, 2023," TCS said in an exchange filing on Thursday. He will stay on until then to ensure a smooth transition at the helm.

Krithi Krithivasan, president and global head of TCS’s BFSI vertical, has been appointed as the CEO designate, effective March 16. He will go through a transition with Gopinathan and then take over in the next financial year.