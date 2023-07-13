TCS Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Analysts' Estimates

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.70% to Rs 3,347.9 apiece, compared to a 0.92% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:11 a.m. The stock rose as much as 2.73% intraday, the most in nearly two weeks, since June 30. It has risen nearly 2.90% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold', and 11 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.8%.