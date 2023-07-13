TCS Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Analysts' Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsTCS Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Analysts' Estimates
The company's Q1 net profit declined 2.79% sequentially to Rs 11,074 crore, but beat analysts' estimates of Rs 10,982 crore.

13 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tilt up of a TCS office entrance. (Source: Company press release)</p></div>
Tilt up of a TCS office entrance. (Source: Company press release)

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose the most in nearly two weeks on Thursday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 2.79% sequentially to Rs 11,074 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing, but beat analysts' estimates of Rs 10,982 crore.

TCS Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, quarter-on-quarter)

  • Revenue up 0.37% at Rs 59,381 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 59,862 crore).

  • Ebit at Rs 13,755 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,048 crore).

  • Margin stood at 23.16% versus 24.48%. (Bloomberg estimate: 23.7%).

  • Net Profit down 2.79% at Rs 11,074 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,982 crore).

  • TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

  • Revenue rose 7% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.70% to Rs 3,347.9 apiece, compared to a 0.92% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:11 a.m. The stock rose as much as 2.73% intraday, the most in nearly two weeks, since June 30. It has risen nearly 2.90% year-to-date.

Total traded volume stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold', and 11 suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.8%.

