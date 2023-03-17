TCS' New CEO Hopes To Double Down On Customer Deliveries

K Krithivasan, the chief executive officer designate of the country's largest software services major, TCS, said on Friday that the company doesn't have a culture of making radical strategic changes when it gets a new chief and sounded sanguine about doubling down on customer deliveries.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, the $25 billion software giant said Rajesh Gopinathan, its CEO for more than six years with over four years left in his second five-year term, has decided to move on from Sept. 15. The IT major also said that Krithivasan, president of its BSFI vertical, which contributes 31.5% of its top line, will head the company as the CEO-designate with immediate effect.

Gopinathan, 52, said this is his first resignation, and he has not written a resume since the campus days, as he joined Tata Industries 27 years ago from the campus and TCS 22 years ago. He did not reveal his plans after September 15.

The sudden departure of Gopinathan did not have much of an impact on the TCS counter.