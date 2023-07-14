TCS, Infosys Shares Spike In IT Surge But Analysts Are Still Uncertain Of Recovery

Shares of information technology companies spiked on optimism that easing inflation in the U.S. raised chances of a rate hike pause.

The Nifty surged 4.35% on Friday and nearly 7.6% year-to-date. All the 10 constituents of the gauge rose on Friday. While Mphasis Ltd. led with gains of more than 7%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. jumped about 5% and Infosys Ltd. ended over 4% higher.

The rebound underscores expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is approaching a rate peak as U.S. inflation rose 3% in May, its slowest pace in two years. A better corporate outlook would improve client spending, aiding Indian IT companies that generate a chunk of their business in the U.S.