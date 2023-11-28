TCS Buyback: Rs 17,000 Crore Issue To Open On Dec. 1

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has set Dec. 1 as the opening date for its Rs 17,000 crore buyback, and it will close on Dec. 7.

The IT major will buy back a maximum of 4.09 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 4,150 apiece, not exceeding Rs 17,000 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

This represents 1.12% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on Sept. 30, 2023.

JM Financial Services Ltd. will be the broker for the buyback, and the BSE will be the designated stock exchange for it.