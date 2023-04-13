TCS, Anand Rathi Q4 Profit Meets Estimates — Earnings Wrap

The announcement of quarterly results has started in full swing, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announcing its earnings for the last quarter of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday.

The IT bellwether managed to meet revenue and profit estimates in a quarter overshadowed by recession fears and a global banking crisis.

Another company in focus was Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., which saw 27% increase in revenue and 23% rise in net profit for the quarter under review.

Both companies announced their final dividends for the fiscal.