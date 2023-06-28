TCNS Clothing Shares Gain After Aditya Birla Fashion Gets Acquisition Nod From CCI

Shares of TCNS Clothing Co. advanced 2.22% intraday, before paring gains to trade 0.90% high as of 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.38% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock rose the most in over seven weeks, since May 5. The relative strength index was at 50.

Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.7%