Taylor Swift Announces an ‘Eras Tour’ Film and AMC Shares Soar

(Bloomberg) -- A film about Taylor Swift’s recent “Eras Tour” will screen in North American cinemas starting in October, offering fans who weren’t able to secure seats amid widespread ticketing issues the chance to see her show.
The pop star revealed the previously unannounced film in a post Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. plans to show the movie at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at every one of its locations in the US. AMC shares rose as much as 10% premarket on the news. The film will also screen via Cineplex Inc. in Canada.
A pre-sale for tickets started shortly after the announcement. AMC said it upgraded its website and ticketing engines to be able to handle more than five times its previous record demand, but said long wait times and site outages are still possible.
The theatrical release of the concert comes after more than three million fans attended the first of its two US legs. Swift is set to take the tour to South America at the end of the year before heading to Europe and Asia in February 2024. The tour is expected to gross $1 billion.
