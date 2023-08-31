BQPrimeMarketsTaylor Swift Announces an ‘Eras Tour’ Film and AMC Shares Soar
Taylor Swift Announces an ‘Eras Tour’ Film and AMC Shares Soar

A film about Taylor Swift’s recent “Eras Tour” will screen in North American cinemas starting in October.

31 Aug 2023, 7:30 PM IST
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
(Bloomberg) -- A film about Taylor Swift’s recent “Eras Tour” will screen in North American cinemas starting in October, offering fans who weren’t able to secure seats amid widespread ticketing issues the chance to see her show. 

The pop star revealed the previously unannounced film in a post Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. plans to show the movie at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at every one of its locations in the US. AMC shares rose as much as 10% premarket on the news. The film will also screen via Cineplex Inc. in Canada. 

A pre-sale for tickets started shortly after the announcement. AMC said it upgraded its website and ticketing engines to be able to handle more than five times its previous record demand, but said long wait times and site outages are still possible. 

The theatrical release of the concert comes after more than three million fans attended the first of its two US legs. Swift is set to take the tour to South America at the end of the year before heading to Europe and Asia in February 2024. The tour is expected to gross $1 billion.

